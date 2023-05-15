Home / World News / PDM to decide venue for protest against SC's facilitation to Imran Khan

PDM to decide venue for protest against SC's facilitation to Imran Khan

The federal govt has apparently failed to convince PDM Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman to change the venue of the sit-in and announced that a new place of protest gathering would be decided by Monday

ANI Asia
PDM to decide venue for protest against SC's facilitation to Imran Khan

2 min read Last Updated : May 15 2023 | 7:10 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The federal government has apparently failed to convince Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman to change the venue of the sit-in and announced that a new place of protest gathering would be decided by Monday morning, reported Geo News.

This comes after Shehbaz Sharif Government failed to convince PDM chief Maulana Fazl to change the sit-in venue despite two rounds of meetings.

The ruling PDM had announced staging a protest sit-in outside the Supreme Court against Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial for the judiciary's "undue facilitation" to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan, reported Geo News.

Earlier on Sunday, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N)-led federal government requested the PDM chief to change the venue of the protest sit-in from outside the Supreme Court to D-Chowk in Islamabad amid security concerns.

Earlier, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah voiced concerns over the PDM's protest demonstration scheduled outside the Supreme Court on Monday (today), saying "angry protesters in large numbers are intending to attend the sit-in".

Sanaullah said an intelligence report indicated that staging the protest in the red zone or Constitutional Avenue area of the federal capital could create a tense situation, reported Geo News.

"We fear that if this protest takes place in the red zone area [then] it will be difficult for the administration to handle the situation," he remarked.

The ruling alliance of 13 political parties had announced a sit-in outside the Supreme Court on Monday (tomorrow) to protest the judiciary's "undue facilitation" of PTI Chairman Imran Khan.

The protest sit-in coincides with the hearing of the Election Commission of Pakistan's (ECP) plea asking the apex court to revisit its order to hold elections in the Punjab Assembly on May 14.

Also Read

Differences intensify in Pak govt over appointment of new Army chief

Pakistan PM Shehbaz ready to sacrifice political capital at IMF altar

Shehbaz stands firm on Parliament's supremacy amid Pak SC standoff

Pakistan has 'no other option' except implementing IMF deal, says Pak PM

Imran Khan says PM Shehbaz Sharif will have to take trust vote: Report

LIVE: At least 3 dead as powerful cyclone Mocha makes landfall in Myanmar

China opens new channel giving access to $3 trn swap market with Hong Kong

Thailand's pro-democracy groups dominate vote after decade of military rule

EAM discusses transformations underway in India with Indians in Sweden

Pak PTI to file cases against Rangers, NAB for 'kidnapping' Imran Khan

Topics :Imran KhanPakistan

First Published: May 15 2023 | 8:23 AM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story