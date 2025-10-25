Home / World News / Pentagon accepts $130 mn donation to help pay US army during govt shutdown

Pentagon accepts $130 mn donation to help pay US army during govt shutdown

Congress is at a stalemate over the government shutdown, now on track to become one of the longest federal closures ever, in its 24th day

Pentagon
The donation was made on the condition that it be used to offset the cost of Service members' salaries and benefits, said Sean Parnell, chief spokesman for the Pentagon (Photo: Bloomberg)
AP Washington
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 25 2025 | 7:10 AM IST
The Pentagon confirmed that it has accepted an anonymous $130 million gift to help pay members of the military during the government shutdown, raising ethical questions after President Donald Trump had announced that a friend had offered the gift to defray any shortfalls.

While large and unusual, the gift amounts to a small contribution toward the billions needed to cover service member paychecks. The Trump administration told Congress last week that it used $6.5 billion to make payroll. The next payday is coming within the week, and it is unclear if the administration will again move money around to ensure the military does not go without compensation.

That's what I call a patriot, Trump said during a White House event Thursday when he disclosed the payment from the donor.

The president declined to name the person, whom he called a friend of mine, saying the man didn't want the recognition.

The Pentagon confirmed it had accepted the donation on Thursday under its general gift acceptance authority.

The donation was made on the condition that it be used to offset the cost of Service members' salaries and benefits, said Sean Parnell, chief spokesman for the Pentagon. We are grateful for this donor's assistance after Democrats opted to withhold pay from troops.

Congress is at a stalemate over the government shutdown, now on track to become one of the longest federal closures ever, in its 24th day. Neither Republicans, who have control of the House and Senate, nor Democrats, in the minority, are willing to budge in their broader standoff over health care funding.

Payment for service members is a key concern among lawmakers of both parties as well as a point of political leverage. The Trump administration shifted $8 billion from military research and development funds to make payroll last week, ensuring that military compensation did not lapse.

But it is unclear if the Trump administration will be willing or able to shift money again next week as tensions rise over the protracted shutdown.

While the $130 million is a hefty sum, it would cover just a fraction of the billions needed for military paychecks. Trump said the donation was to cover any shortfall.

What's unclear, however, is the regulations around such a donation.

Pentagon policy says authorities must consult with their appropriate Ethics Official before accepting such a gift valued in excess of $10,000 to determine whether the donor is involved in any claims, procurement actions, litigation, or other particular matters involving the Department that must be considered prior to gift acceptance.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Oct 25 2025 | 7:07 AM IST

