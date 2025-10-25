Home / World News / US govt shutdown means no inflation data next month for 1st time in decades

Some of the inflation data is collected electronically, but most is gathered in person by government employees who visit stores across the country

The announcement follows Friday's release of September inflation data, which showed prices ticked higher but remained lower than many economists had expected | Image: Bloomberg
AP Washington
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 25 2025 | 6:59 AM IST
The government shutdown likely means there won't be an inflation report next month for the first time in more than seven decades, the White House said Friday, leaving Wall Street and the Federal Reserve without crucial information about consumer prices.

Because surveyors cannot deploy to the field, the White House has learned there will likely NOT be an inflation release next month for the first time in history, the Trump administration said in an email.

Some of the inflation data is collected electronically, but most is gathered in person by government employees who visit stores across the country. The Bureau of Labour Statistics, which prepares the inflation report, has already reduced the data collected each month because the Trump administration's hiring freeze left some cities without surveyors.

The announcement follows Friday's release of September inflation data, which showed prices ticked higher but remained lower than many economists had expected. That report, which was delayed by nine days from its originally-scheduled release, was based on data that was collected before the shutdown began October 1.

In past shutdowns the consumer price index the government's principal inflation measure was compiled based on partial data. But it may be too late to gather even that level of information, the Labor Department said.

Topics :US govt shutdownUS government shutdownDonald Trump administrationUS InflationUS economy

First Published: Oct 25 2025 | 6:57 AM IST

