People protest against 'illegal detention' of leader by Pakistan in PoK

A group of people in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir's (PoK) Gilgi-Baltistan held protest demonstrations against the "illegal detention" of their leader Shabir Mayar by the Pakistani authorities.

United Kashmir People's National Party (UKPNP) founder Shaukat Ali Kashmiri said that demonstrations were carried out by Gilgit Baltistan United Movement, Awami Action Committee and Anzuman Tazran.

The protestors condemned the "illegal detention" of their leader who was demanding opening of Kargil- Sukardu road for the reunion of divided families.

"Protest demonstration (Rondu, Aug 15) by Gilgit Baltistan United Movement, Awami Action Committee and Anzuman Tazran," UKPNP Chairman said on X (formerly Twitter).

He added, "People of Gilgit Baltistan protesting illegal detention of leader demanding the opening of Kargil- Sukardu road for the reunion of divided families. Shabir Mayar is in detention".

Earlier, the UNPNP organised a rally in Muzzafarabad in PoK asking Pakistan to comply with the August 13 United Nations resolution, which is the withdrawal of the forces from the region.

"Well organised rally at Muzzafarabad and asked Pakistan to comply in 13th August UN resolutions and Truce agreement. Resolution asked Pakistan to with its troops and authors who enter in state for fighting. Pakistan should comply," UKPNP Chairman said.

In a statement, shared by Secretary Information UKPNP Europe Zone, Sajid Hussain, said that they and the Muzzafarabad belong to twenty million inhabitants of Jammu and Kashmir and the "UN promised to give unrestricted, unconditional right to freedom to the most deprived people of the region. it will not allow any state which can unilaterally alter or divide the state of Jammu-Kashmir."

According to the resolutions of the UN Security Council, the withdrawal of the forces from the state of Jammu and Kashmir must be ensured in order to establish peace and security in the South Asian region.

The party comrades expressed and extended their full support and confidence to the Exiled party leader.

As per the statement, the participants of the seminar agreed on resolutions that include the withdrawal of forces according to UN resolutions, to end inflation, load shedding, stop plundering of natural resources, huge electricity bills, extra taxes, and diversion of rivers and blockage of the water of Neelam River.