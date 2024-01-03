Home / World News / Perihelion Day 2024: All you need to know about the astronomical event

Perihelion Day 2024: All you need to know about the astronomical event

Perihelion Day happens toward the beginning of January. This celestial event isn't simply a fascinating fact for stargazers and researchers; it also affects our planet and its environment

Perihelion Day 2024
Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi

3 min read Last Updated : Jan 03 2024 | 3:40 PM IST
Earth and the Sun take part in a consistent celestial dance as the planet rotates around its star. On January 3, the earth will go through a profound astronomical event as it arrives at the nearest point to the Sun.
The astronomical event is known as Perihelion Day when earth arrives at its nearest point to the Sun during its yearly elliptical circle. This celestial event isn't simply a fascinating reality for stargazers and researchers; It has significant effects on the environment and our planet.

The Perihelion: Insight
Perihelion, derived from the Greek words "peri" (close) and "helios" (sun), happens once in a year, ordinarily around January 3. Earth is approximately 3% closer to the Sun than usual on this day, at a distance of 147 million kilometres.

This closeness appears differently in relation to Aphelion, the point in Earth's orbit where it is farthest from the Sun, which occurs around July 4 every year. 

Relation between the Sun and Perihilion
Perihelion occurs because of the way Earth's orbit is designed. As opposed to well known belief, our planet doesn't revolve around the Sun in a circle, however, it follows an elliptical way.
This implies there are times when we are nearer to or farther from our star. The phenomenon was made sense of by Johannes Kepler's laws of planetary motion, which portray how planets cover equivalent areas in equivalent times, moving quicker when they are closer to the Sun and more slow when they are farther away.

This event does not in any way result in the Northern Hemisphere's hottest months, despite being closer to the Sun at Perihelion. Instead, the seasons are set in motion by the axial tilt of Earth, not by how far the planet is from the sun. 
When Perihelion occurs in the winter in the Northern Hemisphere, this region of the globe is tilted away from the Sun, resulting in cooler temperatures despite a slight increase in solar radiation.

How does Perihelion affect us?
The length of the seasons is indeed influenced by perihelion. Due to the increased speed at which the Earth orbits the Sun during this time, the Northern Hemisphere experiences a winter that is nearly five days shorter than the summer. This likewise implies that the Southern Hemisphere takes part in a somewhat longer summer season.

Besides, the expanded solar radiation at Perihelion, around 7 per cent more extreme than at Aphelion, can influence weather conditions and add to unpretentious climatic variations. While these progressions are usually not distinguishable to us, they are important for the natural mechanisms that keep up with Earth's balance.

First Published: Jan 03 2024 | 3:40 PM IST

