Home / World News / P&G to shut down biz in Pakistan, Gillette to consider delisting from PSX

P&G to shut down biz in Pakistan, Gillette to consider delisting from PSX

The company, whose product spans across categories of home care & cleaning, family care, and beauty & grooming, will wind down its manufacturing and commercial activities of P&G Pakistan

P&G
Photo: Bloomberg
Swati Gandhi New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 02 2025 | 3:59 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Procter & Gamble Co, one of the world's largest consumer goods companies, is planning to discontinue its business in Pakistan, Bloomberg reported. The announcement came months after the company announced a global restructuring programme.
 
The company, whose products span across categories of home care & cleaning, family care, and beauty & grooming, will wind down its manufacturing and commercial activities of P&G Pakistan, including its razors division Gillette Pakistan Ltd. It will, however, continue to serve its Pakistani consumers from other operations in the region.
 
Gillette Pakistan is also planning a potential delisting from the Pakistan Stock Exchange, following a decision by its parent company, Reuters reported.
 
Gillette Pakistan’s board will meet to consider discontinuation measures, including a potential delisting. Following the announcement, its shares surged by the 10 per cent daily limit to a three-week high, the report added.
 
Earlier in June, P&G had announced plans to streamline its brand portfolio and slash as many as 7,000 jobs over two years as part of an operations overhaul. The company has also lowered its guidance to account for trade tariffs and weakening consumer demand.
 
The decision by P&G makes it the latest multinational to scale back its operations in the country, where companies have been facing broader challenges, including restrictions on profit repatriation and weak consumer demand. Gillette Pakistan’s revenue nearly halved in the fiscal year ended June 2025, after peaking at a record three billion Pakistani rupees two years ago.
 
P&G became a household name after it entered Pakistan in 1991 and became one of the top consumer goods firms, with brands such as Pampers, Safeguard, Ariel, Head & Shoulders, and Pantene. It expanded its local footprint with the acquisition of a soap plant in 1994 and a detergent facility in 2010.
 
In a statement, it said, "The company has decided a third-party distribution model is the most prudent way to continue to serve consumers in Pakistan at this time", adding that its employees will be considered for overseas placements or separation packages.
 
Saad Amanullah Khan, a former chief executive officer at Gillette Pakistan, said, "I hope such exits make the rulers aware that all is not well." Khan cited regulatory pressures, high power costs, and weak infrastructure as reasons for such multinational companies to leave Pakistan.
 

List of companies that have exited from Pakistan

 
In the last few years, several multinational companies, including Shell Plc, Pfizer Inc., TotalEnergies SE, and Telenor ASA, have exited from Pakistan. Companies have been either selling stakes or winding down operations in Pakistan despite its position as the world's fifth-most populous country. Last year, P&G sold its soap manufacturing plant in the country to Nimir Industrial Chemical Ltd.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

US H-1B visa rules push Chinese workers to explore Europe as alternative

China tightens curbs on Nokia, Ericsson gear with strict security checks

Rescuers use heavy machinery at collapsed Indonesian school as hope fades

Two killed as youth-led anti-government protests turn deadly in Morocco

How Syria's first elections since Assad's ouster are expected to unfold

Topics :Pakistan Pakistan Stock ExchangeP&GBS Web ReportsGillette

First Published: Oct 02 2025 | 3:49 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story