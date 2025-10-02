P&G to shut down biz in Pakistan, Gillette to consider delisting from PSX

Procter & Gamble Co, one of the world's largest consumer goods companies, is planning to discontinue its business in Pakistan, Bloomberg reported. The announcement came months after the company announced a global restructuring programme.

The company, whose products span across categories of home care & cleaning, family care, and beauty & grooming, will wind down its manufacturing and commercial activities of P&G Pakistan, including its razors division Gillette Pakistan Ltd. It will, however, continue to serve its Pakistani consumers from other operations in the region.

Gillette Pakistan is also planning a potential delisting from the Pakistan Stock Exchange , following a decision by its parent company, Reuters reported.

Gillette Pakistan’s board will meet to consider discontinuation measures, including a potential delisting. Following the announcement, its shares surged by the 10 per cent daily limit to a three-week high, the report added. Earlier in June, P&G had announced plans to streamline its brand portfolio and slash as many as 7,000 jobs over two years as part of an operations overhaul. The company has also lowered its guidance to account for trade tariffs and weakening consumer demand. The decision by P&G makes it the latest multinational to scale back its operations in the country, where companies have been facing broader challenges, including restrictions on profit repatriation and weak consumer demand. Gillette Pakistan’s revenue nearly halved in the fiscal year ended June 2025, after peaking at a record three billion Pakistani rupees two years ago.

P&G became a household name after it entered Pakistan in 1991 and became one of the top consumer goods firms, with brands such as Pampers, Safeguard, Ariel, Head & Shoulders, and Pantene. It expanded its local footprint with the acquisition of a soap plant in 1994 and a detergent facility in 2010. In a statement, it said, "The company has decided a third-party distribution model is the most prudent way to continue to serve consumers in Pakistan at this time", adding that its employees will be considered for overseas placements or separation packages. Saad Amanullah Khan, a former chief executive officer at Gillette Pakistan, said, "I hope such exits make the rulers aware that all is not well." Khan cited regulatory pressures, high power costs, and weak infrastructure as reasons for such multinational companies to leave Pakistan.