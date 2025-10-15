Home / World News / Philanthropist MacKenzie Scott reduces stake in Amazon by $12.6 billion

Philanthropist MacKenzie Scott reduces stake in Amazon by $12.6 billion

The latest disclosure, dated Sep 30, shows she holds 81.1 million shares, down 58 million from a year earlier

MacKenzie Scott
Scott, 55, is known to give large grants to small nonprofits, with no strings attached and few reporting requirements | Image: Bloomberg
Bloomberg
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 15 2025 | 7:54 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
By Tom Maloney
 
Billionaire philanthropist MacKenzie Scott reduced her stake in Amazon.com Inc. by 42 per cent over the past year, according to a regulatory filing Tuesday. 
 
The latest disclosure, dated Sept. 30, shows she holds 81.1 million shares, down 58 million from a year earlier. At Tuesday’s closing price, that reduction would be worth $12.6 billion. 
 
Scott, 55, is known to give large grants to small nonprofits, with no strings attached and few reporting requirements, in contrast to many of her billionaire peers who opt for high-profile donations. She gave away $2 billion to 199 organisations last year, according to her Yield Giving website, bringing her total giving to $19.25 billion over roughly five years.  
 
Scott ended up with about 4 per cent of the tech giant after her 2019 divorce from Amazon founder Jeff Bezos. Bezos still exercises voting authority over her holdings and is required to disclose them annually. Despite her donations, Scott remains wealthier than when she initially split with Bezos, as Amazon shares have surged. She’s pledged to give away the majority of her fortune.
 
It wasn’t immediately clear if the share count drop stemmed from sales or gifts. A request for comment sent to Scott and Yield Giving wasn’t immediately returned.
 
Scott was worth $41.2 billion before the latest disposal, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. 
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Na-Ranong dynasty seeks $100 mn for rare deep-water marina in Phuket

Safeguarding teens by limiting them to PG-13 content, says Instagram

Trump honours late activist Charlie Kirk with Presidential Medal of Freedom

Trump warns of moving World Cup games from Boston though FIFA chooses sites

Israel receives remains of 4 more deceased hostages as Gaza aid cuts loom

Topics :Jeff BezosAmazonStake sale

First Published: Oct 15 2025 | 7:53 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story