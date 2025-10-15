Philanthropist MacKenzie Scott reduces stake in Amazon by $12.6 billion

By Tom Maloney

Billionaire philanthropist MacKenzie Scott reduced her stake in Amazon.com Inc. by 42 per cent over the past year, according to a regulatory filing Tuesday.

The latest disclosure, dated Sept. 30, shows she holds 81.1 million shares, down 58 million from a year earlier. At Tuesday’s closing price, that reduction would be worth $12.6 billion.

ALSO READ: Amazon to pay $2.5 billion to settle Prime deception allegations Scott, 55, is known to give large grants to small nonprofits, with no strings attached and few reporting requirements, in contrast to many of her billionaire peers who opt for high-profile donations. She gave away $2 billion to 199 organisations last year, according to her Yield Giving website, bringing her total giving to $19.25 billion over roughly five years.