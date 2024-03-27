Philippines President thanks India for rescuing Filipino crew members

The Philippines President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. on Tuesday expressed his gratitude to India for its swift and decisive action in rescuing Filipino crew members of a merchant ship attacked by Houthi rebels in the Gulf of Aden this month.

The Indian Navy's medical team rescued all the crew members of MV Confidence and provided them critical care after the merchant ship sustained an attack by a Houthi missile strike while sailing the Gulf of Aden on March 6.

Three crew members, including two Filipinos, were killed.

All the Filipino crew members who survived the attack have been repatriated, the Philippine News Agency reported.

Marcos, extending his gratitude to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, who is visiting the Philippines, said: I express my profound gratitude to the Indian government for their swift and decisive action in rescuing Filipino seafarers involved in the MV True Confidence incident.

I look forward to further strengthening our bilateral relations for the mutual benefit of our nations, Marcos said in a Facebook Post.

Jaishankar is visiting Manila for the second time. He first visited the Philippines in February 2022. During his current visit, he called on President Marcos Jr. at Malacanan Palace here.