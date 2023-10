The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences has announced that scientists Pierre Agostini, Ferenc Krausz, and Anne L'Huillier have been awarded the 2023 Nobel Prize in Physics for "experimental methods that generate attosecond pulses of light for the study of electron dynamics in matter".

The prize money for this year has been increased to 11 million Swedish crowns (about 1 million US dollars), awarded by the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences.



The Nobel Prize in Physics is the second to be awarded this week. Hungarian scientist Katalin Kariko and US scientist Drew Weissman previously won the Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine for their discoveries concerning mRNA molecules. Their work paved the way for covid-19 vaccines. It highlighted the importance of their research on nucleoside base modifications, which were crucial in the rapid development of these vaccines during the pandemic.

Nobel Prize in Physics 2022

The 2022 Nobel Prize in Physics was bestowed upon Alain Aspect, John F Clauser, and Anton Zeilinger for their groundbreaking contributions in the field of "entangled photons". They were lauded for demonstrating the violation of Bell inequalities and for their pioneering work in the area of quantum information science.

The Nobel Prizes in Chemistry, Literature, Peace, and Economic Sciences are scheduled to be announced by October 9. The next announcement will be the Nobel Prize in Chemistry, slated for October 4.