PM Modi gifts 'surahi' to Ramaphosa, Gond painting to Lula da Silva

Art works and traditional items reflecting Indian heritage were the gifts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's choice for some of the world leaders at the BRICS summit in Johannesburg

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 25 2023 | 10:33 AM IST
Art works and traditional items reflecting Indian heritage were the gifts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's choice for some of the world leaders at the BRICS summit in Johannesburg.

He presented a pair of 'surahi' from Telangana to South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, and Nagaland shawl to his wife and the first lady of the host country, officials said.

They noted that the 'bidri vase' is a purely Indian innovation exclusive to Bidar, a Karnataka city. It is cast with an alloy of zinc, copper and other non-ferrous metals.

Pretty patterns are engraved on the casting and inlaid with pure silver wire. The casting is then soaked in a solution mixed with special soil of Bidar fort which has special oxidising properties, they noted. This causes the zinc alloy to turn into a lustrous black leaving the silver inlay intact to contrast stunningly with the black background, they added.

The gift also carried silver 'nakkashi', whose patterns are first drawn on paper and then transferred on silver sheets.

Naga shawls, they noted, are an exquisite form of textile art that have been woven for centuries by the tribes in Nagaland in the northeastern part of India.

These shawls are known for their vibrant colours, intricate designs, and the use of traditional weaving techniques, which have been passed down from generation to generation.

Each Naga shawl tells a unique story, reflecting the tribe's history, beliefs, and way of life, officials noted.

Modi gifted gond painting from Madhya Pradesh to Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

Gond paintings are one of the most admired tribal art form, they said, adding that these paintings, created by dots and lines, have been a part of pictorial art on walls and floors of the Gond community.

First Published: Aug 25 2023 | 10:33 AM IST

