PM Modi lands in Israel, Netanyahu accords ceremonial red carpet welcome

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday arrived here on a two-day visit during which he will hold meetings with his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu, address the parliament and interact with the Indian diaspora.

Modi was received by PM Netanyahu and his wife Sara at the airport. The two leaders hugged each other and exchanged pleasantries.

The prime minister was given a ceremonial red carpet welcome.

This is Modi's second state visit to Israel after 2017.

After a meeting with Netanyahu at the airport, Modi will address the Israeli Parliament, Knesset, becoming the first Indian prime minister to have the honour.