PM Modi leaves for his trip to France and UAE; check trip details here

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be the Guest of Honour at the Bastille Day Parade on July 14, where a tri-services Indian armed forces contingent will be participating

Following his visit to France, Modi will visit Abu Dhabi on July 15

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has left for this official visit to France and the UAE from July 13-15.

At the invitation of French President Emmanuel Macron, Modi is scheduled to visit Paris from July 13-14. PM Modi will be the Guest of Honour at the Bastille Day Parade on July 14, where a tri-services Indian armed forces contingent will be participating.

Macron will be hosting a state banquet and a private dinner as well in honour of the Prime Minister. 

Modi is also scheduled to meet the Prime Minister of France, the Presidents of the Senate, and the National Assembly of France. He will separately interact with the Indian diaspora in France, CEOs of Indian and French companies, and prominent French personalities.

This year marks the 25th anniversary of the India-France Strategic Partnership, and Modi's visit will provide an opportunity to strengthen the partnership for the future across diverse sectors such as strategic, cultural, scientific, academic, and economic cooperation.

Modi is expected to sign a deal to acquire 26 Rafale-Marine fighters for the INS Vikrant aircraft carrier. Moreover, a repeat order for the construction of three Scorpene (Kalveri) class submarines at Mazagon Dockyards Limited (MDL) through the "Make in India" initiative is also anticipated.

Before leaving for his official visit, Modi said, "This year marks the 25th anniversary of our strategic partnership. Rooted in deep trust and commitment, our two countries cooperate closely across various domains including defence, space, civil nuclear, blue economy, trade, investment, education, culture, and people to people ties. We also work together on regional and global issues."

Following his visit to France, Modi will visit Abu Dhabi on July 15. 

He will hold talks with HH Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the president of UAE and the ruler of Abu Dhabi.

Modi's visit will help take the India-UAE Comprehensive Strategic Partnership forward and will be an opportunity to identify ways to strengthen the partnership in various domains, such as energy, education, healthcare, security, and food.

It will also be a platform to discuss cooperation on global issues, particularly in the context of UAE's Presidency of COP-28 of the UNFCCC and India's G20 Presidency, in which the UAE is a special invitee.

