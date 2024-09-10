Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / World News / Polaris Dawn mission: SpaceX launches four private astronauts into space

Polaris Dawn mission: SpaceX launches four private astronauts into space

The crew consists of billionaire Jared Isaacman, Scott Poteet, a retired US Air Force lieutenant colonel, and two SpaceX employees, Anna Menon and Sarah Gillis

SpaceX
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket lifts off with Polaris Dawn, a private human spaceflight mission with two crew members expected to attempt the first-ever private spacewalk, at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, U.S. September 10, 2024. REU
NYT
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 10 2024 | 11:14 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Four private astronauts blasted into space early on Tuesday in a modified SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule, kicking off the company's five-day Polaris Dawn mission, which aims to test new spacesuit designs and conduct the first private spacewalk.

Who is on board?
 

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The crew consists of billionaire Jared Isaacman, Scott Poteet, a retired US Air Force lieutenant colonel, and two SpaceX employees, Anna Menon and Sarah Gillis.

How high will Polaris Dawn travel?
 
The launch put the spacecraft and crew on an elliptical orbit that comes within 118 miles of the Earth’s surface and then swings out to an altitude of 745 miles.

What will happen during spacewalk?
 

More From This Section

Ex-Samsung executives arrested for allegedly stealing tech for China

Crude oil prices fall on demand concerns, Brent below $70, near 3-year low

Huawei unveils tri-fold smartphone, raising competition with Apple in China

Apple loses European Union top court fight over $14.4 bn Irish tax bill

Not 40, but 19 killed in Israeli strike on tent camp: Gaza health ministry

Only two people —Isaacman and Gillis — are to leave the capsule to do the walk. Poteet and Menon will remain in the
capsule to manage the umbilical cords.

How is this different from Isaacman’s first space trip?
 
Isaacman’s first trip to orbit Inspiration4 was the without a professional astronaut aboard whereas the current mission has
four private astronauts.

©2024 The New York Times News Service
Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

SpaceX to launch billionaire's pvt crew on breakthrough spacewalk mission

Starliner creates trouble as latest setback for Boeing's space business

Amazon challenges US labour board's structure in lawsuit over election

Family offices in India rise from 45 to 300 in 6 yrs, handle $30 bn in AUM

Brazil vs Elon Musk: SpaceX warns employees not to travel to the country

Topics :SpaceXspaceAstronauts

First Published: Sep 10 2024 | 11:14 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story