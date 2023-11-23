Police clash with anti-govt demonstrators in Kathmandu, 30 injured

Nearly 30 people, including five policemen, were injured on Thursday as Nepalese riot police used batons and tear gas to halt thousands of protesters from two political groups who clashed with each other while marching on the outskirts of Kathmandu.

The two political groups, the Youth Organisation Nepal (YON) affiliated to the main Opposition Communist Party of Nepal (Unified Marxist-Leninist) [CPN UML] and supporters of the pro-monarchy Durga Prasai Group clashed with each other while staging anti-government demonstrations.

At least 24 protesters and five policemen were injured during the clashes.

The YON and the pro-monarchist Durga Prasai Group announced separate demonstrations against the government in Kathmandu on Thursday.

The Durga Prasai Group -- whose first target was the government and second the CPN-UML affiliated YON -- chanted slogans and called for the restoration of a Hindu state in Nepal.

According to the YON, their main slogans were toppling the Prachanda-led present coalition government and ending corruption.

The two groups also targeted each other, bringing tens of thousands of people on the streets. Security was beefed up in the city with the deployment of thousands of riot police personnel.

Traffic in the areas remained disrupted the entire day due to the protest shows organised by two opposing groups.

Cadres belonging to the YON organised the protest rally at the Tinkune area near the Tribhuvan International Airport, while the Durga Prasai group organised the protest rally in the Balkhu area on the outskirts of Kathmandu.

Security personnel deployed at the venue fired a dozen tear gas shells and water cannons after the protestors tried to enter the prohibited area in Balkhu, according to eyewitnesses.

The police fired tear gas shells, baton-charged and used water cannons to disperse the agitators, as the two groups pelted stones at each other.

The two groups had announced plans to organise their protest show at Maitighar Mandala near the Prime Minister's Office and the Parliament building.

However, after the government issued a month-long prohibitory order in the area, they shifted their agitation venue.

According to officials, the government mobilised around 10,000 security personnel to prevent clashes between the two groups and to maintain law and order.