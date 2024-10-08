Police identifies bomber responsible for explosion near Karachi Airport

The Karachi police have identified suicide bomber responsible for the recent explosion near Jinnah International Airport which claimed the lives of three foreign nationals and left 17 others injured, ARY News reported. According to the police, the attacker was identified as Shah Fahad registered the vehicle used in the attack under his name on September 5, 2023. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp As per ARY News, the investigation have revealed that Fahad, accompanied by two accomplices, arrived in Karachi on December 3, 2023, and checked into a hotel in the city's Preedy area at 7.49 pm. Further, the police said that Fahad returned to Karachi on October 4, 2024, and made a biometric entry at another hotel at 10:47 am. On the day of the blast, Fahad checked out of the hotel at 12 noon, ARY News reported.

According to ARY News, the probe into the recent explosion near airport has yielded significant progress, with investigators uncovering valuable leads from the suspect's repeated stays at two local hotels.

Authorities have established a 3-kilometer security perimeter around the blast site and taken several individuals into custody for questioning regarding potential connections to the terrorists, the ARY News reported.



As part of the ongoing investigation, officials are actively collecting details and data related to suspicious calls, Investigators are probing how sensitive information regarding the movements of Chinese engineers was leaked to terrorists.

Following the explosion on Airport Road, investigative agencies have been conducting raids across Karachi and Balochistan, ARY News reported.

Sources indicate that the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) and other law enforcement agencies gathered evidence throughout the night and have initiated further actions to uncover those responsible for the attack.