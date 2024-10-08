349 Australians evacuated from Lebanon, touch down in Sydney

Almost 349 Australians and their immediate family members touched down at Sydney Airport on Tuesday (local time) after departing Lebanon over the weekend. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp "1215 Australians and their family members have now departed Lebanon on assisted-departure flights," Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade said in a post shared on X. More than 900 people have so far been assisted to depart Lebanon for Australia, with further flights set to arrive back home from the embattled nation. Foreign Affairs Minister Penny Wong shared an emotional image to X of a joyous family arriving in Sydney with celebratory balloons seen in the background.

"Welcome home to 349 Australians and their immediate family, who touched down in Sydney tonight after leaving Lebanon over the weekend," Senator Wong said.

More From This Section

"Today another two assisted departure flights leave Beirut Airport for Cyprus."

Australia's Ambassador to Lebanon Andrew Barnes posted four images of himself and Australian Embassy staff helping Aussies leave Beirut airport on the assisted flights.

"It was wonderful to be able to give a young Australian her first passport ( & a koala!) at Beirut airport so she could depart on one of our assisted departure flights," he said.

"A big thanks to all the (Lebanon) staff at the airport for assisting us in getting nearly 900 Australians back home. More to come!," he added.

According to the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade (DFAT), two more flights were planned to depart Beirut on Monday, after 904 Australians and their family members had already left Lebanon on assisted-departure flights.

The flight arrivals come as Israel's military kept up its strikes on two fronts on Monday, with an intense barrage on southern Lebanon and a retaliatory attack targeting Hamas in southern Gaza.

On Tuesday, Israel defence forces shared a post on X and stated that Hezbollah recently launched a number of projectiles toward central Israel

"Tomorrow marks a year since Hezbollah dragged the region into a multi-front war and began their constant attacks on Israeli civilians. Less than an hour until October 8, Hezbollah launched a number of projectiles toward central Israel," IDF said on X.

On October 7 last year, hundreds of Hamas terrorists burst into Israeli borders, killing over 1200 people and taking over 250 hostages, out of which 100 continue to be in captivity.

In response Israel launched a massive counteroffensive in Gaza, targeting Hamas units. However, the mounting civilian death toll, especially women and children has raised humanitarian concerns regarding the escalating conflict.