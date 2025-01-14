Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / World News / Polish town invites Musk to buy its castle for his European headquarters

Polish town invites Musk to buy its castle for his European headquarters

The mayor of Glogowek, Piotr Bujak, said Tuesday that he recently posted the invitation on Musk's social media platform X and has sent letters to his companies, advocating for him to buy the castle

Tesla CEO and X owner Elon Musk
No price tag has been announced, and Musk hasn't responded to the offer so far. | Photo by Allison Robbert on Reuters
AP Warsaw
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 14 2025 | 10:21 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

A town in Poland is encouraging Elon Musk to buy its vast 13th-century castle and turn it into his European headquarters.

The mayor of Glogowek, Piotr Bujak, said Tuesday that he recently posted the invitation on Musk's social media platform X and has sent letters to his companies, advocating for him to buy the castle.

No price tag has been announced, and Musk hasn't responded to the offer so far.

Bujak told The Associated Press that he saw media reports in Europe suggesting that the US tech billionaire is looking for a sizeable location, possibly a castle in Italy, as a hub for his operations on the continent.

The Glogowek castle in southwestern Poland boasts a rich history going back to the Middle Ages, briefly serving as Poland's capital in the 17th century. It has also hosted composer Ludwig van Beethoven, who wrote music there.

The castle has a very good vibe and is a perfect location for great things, Bujak told the AP.

Also Read

News updates: Congress releases the third list of 16 candidates for Delhi Elections 2025

Trump 2.0 to see aggressive trade policies, deportations, climate rollbacks

China mulls selling TikTok US to Trump-ally Elon Musk to avoid looming ban

Space industry has room for 'multiple winners': Bezos on competition

Inside Elon Musk's plan for DOGE to battle 'wasteful' govt spending

The area has a long winemaking tradition.

We do not feel worse than Tuscany. We have a perfect climate and this is the best place on Earth, Bujak said.

Glogowek's picturesque location is within travelling distance of European capitals Berlin, Prague, Vienna, Bratislava and Warsaw. There is room for a helicopter landing pad too.

The castle requires thorough renovation and needs a private investor, but offers vast spaces for living and business purposes. It belongs to the town.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Hamas accepts draft deal for Gaza ceasefire, hostages release: Reports

Blinken will make case for post-war reconstruction, governance of Gaza

After economic meltdown, war with Israel, Lebanon's new PM vows to rebuild

Vietnam, Russia sign agreement to boost cooperation on nuclear energy

Biden signs executive order aimed at growing AI infrastructure in US

Topics :Elon MuskTeslaPoland

First Published: Jan 14 2025 | 10:21 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story