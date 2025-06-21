Home / World News / Polls can't take place without govt's support: B'desh election body chief

Polls can't take place without govt's support: B'desh election body chief

There are various channels of communication, and we are involved in many of the government's reform and administrative activities. Everything will be clear in time, the bdnews24 news portal quoted him

Muhammad Yunus, Yunus
Talking about the timeline of the polls, he said, We'll announce the schedule in due time and you'll know the date then. | (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Dhaka
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 21 2025 | 3:52 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The government plays a central role in the election process, the head of Bangladesh's Election Commission said on Saturday, asserting that holding polls is "not possible" without its support.

Chief Election Commissioner AMM Nasir Uddin said that no matter "how independent" the top election body is said to be, "it is not possible to hold an election without the government's support."  "We have to conduct the polls with the cooperation of the government," the Dhaka Tribune newspaper quoted him as saying.

He added that the commission requires assistance from law enforcement agencies, the administration, and its officials to conduct the election.

Nasir Uddin made the remarks after inaugurating a training programme in the capital.

In response to a question, he said while there is no constant communication between the election commission and the government, contact is being maintained both "formally and informally".

There are various channels of communication, and we are involved in many of the government's reform and administrative activities. Everything will be clear in time, the bdnews24 news portal quoted him as saying.

Talking about the timeline of the polls, he said, We'll announce the schedule in due time and you'll know the date then.

You'll learn everything when the time comes...We do have an operational plan -- though I wouldn't call it a roadmap," he said, responding to another question.

Earlier this month, Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus announced that the national election will be held in the first half of April next year.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Israel hits Iran's Isfahan nuclear research facility, kills 3 commanders

Japan scraps US meeting after Washington demands more defence spending

Vance blames California Democrats for protests, mocks Sen Padilla as 'Jose'

Iran, Israel launch fresh attacks after Tehran rules out nuclear talks

Security key to Hong Kong's continued prosperity, says China's HK official

Topics :BangladeshElections

First Published: Jun 21 2025 | 3:52 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story