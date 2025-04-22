Home / World News / Trump, Melania to attend Pope Francis' funeral; Prince William may join

Trump, Melania to attend Pope Francis' funeral; Prince William may join

Pope Francis passed away on Easter Sunday following a prolonged illness and hospitalisation

Donald Trump, Melania Trump
Posting on Truth Social, Trump wrote, 'Melania and I will be going to the funeral of Pope Francis, in Rome' | (Photo: PTI)
Apexa Rai New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 22 2025 | 9:51 AM IST
US President Donald Trump confirmed that he would be attending the funeral of Pope Francis, accompanied by First Lady Melania Trump.
 
Posting on Truth Social, Trump wrote, “Melania and I will be going to the funeral of Pope Francis, in Rome. We look forward to being there!”
 
Earlier, Trump paid tribute to the pope following the Vatican’s announcement of his death on Monday morning, at the age of 88.
 
“Rest in peace, Pope Francis! May God bless him and all who loved him!” Trump said in a post on Truth Social. He also issued a proclamation ordering flags at the White House and at all federal facilities in the US and abroad to be flown at half-mast until sunset on the day of interment.

Will Prince William represent the Royal Family at funeral?

Multiple reports suggest that a senior member of the Royal Family will likely attend the pontiff’s funeral, with Prince William expected to be the royal representative, though there has been no official confirmation.

Pope Francis' illness and death

Pope Francis passed away in Rome at 7:35 am (5:35 GMT) on Monday, the Vatican confirmed. He died at the age of 88 due to a stroke that led to heart failure. The Pope had been dealing with health complications in recent months, including hospitalisation for bronchitis that developed into double pneumonia. He returned to the Vatican in March after a 38-day hospital stay.
 
His final public appearance was on April 20, when he delivered a blessing and greeted the crowd in St Peter’s Square to mark the occasion of Easter.

Cardinal Kevin Farrell, the Vatican camerlengo, announced the Pope’s death, saying, “The Bishop of Rome, Francis, returned to the home of the Father. His entire life was dedicated to the service of the Lord and of his Church.” He added, “With immense gratitude for his example as a true disciple of the Lord Jesus, we commend the soul of Pope Francis to the infinite, merciful love of God.”

Pope’s recent controversy with Trump

Just a day before his death, Pope Francis met with US Vice President JD Vance, according to the Vatican. Vance, a recent Catholic convert, had previously clashed with the Pope on social media following Francis’s criticism of Trump’s immigration policies. In January, the pontiff described Trump’s deportation plan as “a disgrace”.

Pope Francis' funeral 

A date for Pope Francis' funeral is yet to be confirmed. The Vatican has said the burial will be modest, in line with the Pope’s wishes, and will take place in the underground tomb of St Mary Major Basilica – home to the Virgin Mary.
 
The funeral will take place in St Peter’s Square in the Vatican City. After the pope's body is moved to St Peter’s Basilica for public veneration, a nine-day mourning period will commence. Following this, the papal funeral needs to take place within six days.
 
Reports suggest that the pope's body could be moved to St Peter's Basilica as soon as Wednesday, April 23.
 
Pope Francis will be buried at the Basilica of Santa Maria Maggiore.
Topics :Donald TrumpMelania TrumpPope FrancisVATICANRome

First Published: Apr 22 2025 | 9:51 AM IST

