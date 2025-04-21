Pope Francis dies on Easter Monday after long battle with illness

Pope Francis, the first Latin American leader of the Roman Catholic Church, has died at the age of 88, the Vatican announced on Monday in a video statement.

The Pope, who served as the Bishop of Rome for 12 years, had faced various health issues throughout his papacy.

"This morning at 7:35 am (0535 GMT) the Bishop of Rome, Francis, returned to the home of the Father," said Cardinal Kevin Farrell in the statement published by the Vatican on its official Telegram channel.

Just a day before his passing, Pope Francis had delivered a powerful message during his Easter Sunday address. Speaking to a crowd of more than 35,000 gathered at St Peter’s Basilica, he called for freedom of thought, tolerance, and peace around the world.

After greeting the faithful, the Pope entrusted the reading of his traditional "Urbi et Orbi" (To the City and the World) blessing to an associate.

"There can be no peace without freedom of religion, freedom of thought, freedom of expression and respect for the views of others," his speech read. He also strongly condemned the rise of "worrisome" anti-Semitism and described the situation in Gaza as "dramatic and deplorable."