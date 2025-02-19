Pope Francis treated for pneumonia as his health condition worsens

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

The 88-year old pontiff underwent additional exams on Tuesday, with a chest CT scan showed the onset of bilateral pneumonia

Pope Francis was hospitalised in Rome on Friday, and his doctors have changed drugs to treat his respiratory tract infection. (Photo: PTI)
Bloomberg
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 19 2025 | 7:41 AM IST
By Alberto Brambilla
 
Pope Francis’s health conditions are worsening as the pontiff remains in hospital indefinitely being treated for pneumonia in what the Vatican described as a “complex picture.” 
The 88-year old pontiff underwent additional exams on Tuesday, with a chest CT scan showed the onset of bilateral pneumonia, which required further drug therapy, the Vatican said in a statement.
 
Pope Francis was hospitalised in Rome on Friday, and his doctors have changed drugs to treat his respiratory tract infection. He received the Eucharist on Tuesday morning and asked for continued prayers, the Vatican said.
 
Born in Buenos Aires, Francis has been the spiritual leader of the world’s Catholics since 2013. He is the first Pope to hail from the Americas and the first non-European pontiff since the 8th century.
 
On Christmas Eve 2024, Pope Francis inaugurated the Jubilee Year — a period of penance, pardon and renewal for Catholics that has typically recurred every 25 years since 1300. Authorities expect as many as 32 million pilgrims in Rome in 2025.
First Published: Feb 19 2025 | 7:41 AM IST

