Pope Francis greets public in first appearance since hospital release

Pope Francis made his first public appearance at the Vatican on Sunday since being discharged from the hospital two weeks ago. The 88-year-old pontiff attended a special Jubilee Mass for the sick in St Peter's Square, marking a significant recovery from a severe bout of double pneumonia.

"Happy Sunday to everyone. Thank you so much," he said while addressing the attendees, as reported by the Associated Press. Observers noted that his voice sounded stronger compared to his remarks upon leaving Rome's Gemelli Hospital on March 23. Seated in a wheelchair and assisted by a nasal cannula for oxygen, Pope Francis was rolled to the front of the altar. He warmly greeted the gathered faithful with a wave, prompting applause from the crowd.

Pope's health challenges

Pope Francis was admitted to Gemelli Hospital on February 14, 2025, after experiencing breathing difficulties. Doctors diagnosed him with double pneumonia , a severe infection affecting both lungs. During his five-week hospitalization, the Pope faced multiple health crises, including episodes of acute respiratory failure.

On February 28, he suffered a significant setback when he inhaled his own vomit, leading his medical team to consider ceasing treatment due to the severity of his condition. However, under the guidance of his personal nurse, Massimiliano Strappetti, they decided to continue intensive care efforts.