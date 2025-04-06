Canada updates US travel advisory: Expect phone, laptop inspections

The Canadian government has updated its travel advisory for its citizens heading to the United States, cautioning that they may face intensified scrutiny at the border — including potential searches of mobile phones, laptops, and other electronic devices by American officials.

In a revised advisory published Friday, Global Affairs Canada advised travellers to be “forthcoming” with US border agents and to prepare for possible questioning or detention, particularly if denied entry. The advisory states that “individual border agents often have significant discretion in making those determinations” and warns that “scrutiny at ports of entry, including of electronic devices,” should be expected.

Canada's notice follows growing concerns over the authority of US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) agents to inspect personal devices without warrants. Under US law, agents may compel travellers to provide passwords and unlock their devices. Refusal can result in device seizure, delayed entry, or denial of access altogether for non-citizens.

The advisory asks Canadians to take precautions such as switching devices to airplane mode before arrival to avoid unintended downloads from cloud services that could trigger further inspection. It also urges all travellers to carry proof of legal status while in the US.

“Authorities may request proof of legal status in the US at any time. Be prepared to show evidence of your legal presence,” the advisory states.

Frederic Dimanche, director of the Ted Rogers School of Hospitality and Tourism Management at Toronto Metropolitan University, told Globe and Mail that while these powers are not new, the application appears to be tightening. “Let’s remember that going to another country is a privilege,” he said. “We are guests in another country, so they have the right to ask whatever questions they want of us.”

Dimanche noted that despite heightened awareness, actual electronic searches remain rare. Citing figures from the CBP, Globe and Mail reported that less than 0.01 per cent of travellers were subject to such inspections in 2024.

Nevertheless, a recent high-profile incident has renewed debate. In March, Dr Rasha Alawieh, a physician and assistant professor at Brown University, was deported from Boston Logan International Airport after CBP officials discovered deleted images on her phone of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah and Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei. According to CNN affiliate WCVB, she explained in court filings that she had deleted the photos to avoid misinterpretation of her views by authorities.

The advisory comes amid other regulatory changes. As of April 11, Canadians and foreign nationals planning to stay in the US for more than 30 days must register with US officials or face “penalties, fines and misdemeanour prosecution.” Additional changes to visa application requirements are expected in February 2025.

Some institutions, including Université de Montréal, have issued internal guidance urging staff and students to leave sensitive information at home and register travel plans with the university.

US-Canada trade war Soon after winning his second presidency in late 2024, Donald Trump accused Canada of insufficient action against the export of fentanyl, a potent synthetic opioid contributing to the US overdose crisis. In response, Trump announced a 25 per cent tariff on Canadian imports, citing the need to curb the flow of illegal drugs and migrants. “This is something that we have seen trending,” said Dimanche. “The border officers in the United States are paying more attention and they’re going to be more scrupulous, and as a result we as travellers need to be ready.”

To address these concerns, Canada implemented stricter border control measures, including enhanced screening procedures and increased cooperation with US authorities to prevent illicit substances from crossing into the United States.?

However, the US proceeded with the tariffs, prompting Canada to retaliate. The Canadian government announced counter-tariffs totaling $155 billion, imposing a 25 per cent duty on a range of American goods, including steel, aluminum, and various consumer products. After the US tariffs came into effect on April 2, Canada, under Prime Minister Mark Carney, retaliated by announcing a further 25 per cent tax on US vehicles.