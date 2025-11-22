Home / World News / Pope Leo XIV accepts resignation of Spanish bishop accused of abuse

Pope Leo XIV accepts resignation of Spanish bishop accused of abuse

A one-line statement from the Vatican said Leo had accepted the resignation of Cadiz Bishop Rafael Zornoza, 76

Pope Leo XIV, Robert Francis Prevost, Robert Francis, Pope Leo XIV, Pope
The diocese of Cdiz denied the accusations against Zornoza but confirmed the investigation was being carried out by the church court in Madrid, known as the Rota | (Photo: Reuters)
AP Rome
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 22 2025 | 7:31 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Pope Leo XIV on Saturday accepted the resignation of an ailing Spanish bishop who is under church investigation for allegedly sexually abusing a young seminarian in the 1990s, the first known time the new pontiff removed a bishop accused of abuse.

A one-line statement from the Vatican said Leo had accepted the resignation of Cadiz Bishop Rafael Zornoza, 76. It didn't say why, but Zornoza submitted his resignation to the pope last year when he turned 75, the normal retirement age for bishops.

It hadn't been accepted, though, until the El Pas newspaper reported earlier this month that Zornoza had been recently placed under investigation by a church tribunal. The daily, which since 2018 has exposed decades of abuse and cover-up in the Spanish Catholic Church, said Zornoza was accused of abusing a young former seminarian while he was a young priest and directed the diocesan seminary in Getafe.

The report, quoting a letter the former seminarian wrote to the Vatican over the summer, said Zornoza fondled him and regularly slept with him from when he was 14 to 21 years old. The former seminarian's letter said Zornoza heard his confession and persuaded him to see a psychiatrist to cure his homosexuality.

The diocese of Cdiz denied the accusations against Zornoza but confirmed the investigation was being carried out by the church court in Madrid, known as the Rota. In a Nov. 10 statement, the diocese said Zornoza was cooperating with the investigation and had suspended his agenda temporarily to clarify the facts and to undergo treatment for an aggressive form of cancer.

The accusations made, referring to events that took place almost 30 years ago, are very serious and also false, the statement said.

It is believed to be the first publicly known case of a bishop being retired, and being placed under investigation for alleged abuse, since the Spanish church began reckoning in recent years with a decades-long legacy of abuse and cover-up that has rocked the once-staunchly Catholic Spain.

Leo didn't immediately name a temporary leader of the diocese.

In 2023, Spain's first official probe of abuse indicated that the number of victims could run into hundreds of thousands, based on a survey that was part of a report by the office of Spain's ombudsman. The ombudsman conducted an 18-month independent investigation of 487 cases involving alleged victims who spoke with the ombudsman's team.

Spain's Catholic bishops apologised but dismissed the interpretations of the ombudsman report as a lie, arguing that many more people had been abused outside of the church.

The Spanish Catholic hierarchy then did its own report, saying in 2024 that it had found evidence of 728 sexual abusers within the church since 1945. It then launched a plan to compensate victims, after Spain's government approved a plan to force the church to pay economic reparations.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Judge orders Bolsonaro's arrest for plotting escape ahead of prison term

G20 declaration adopted despite US' attempt to stop it, says minister

Global wealth, development gaps 'unjust, unsustainable': Ramaphosa at G20

Chinese envoy sends letter to UN Chief Guterres over Japan's Taiwan remark

Dialogue among employers, workers key as labour codes take effect: ILO DG

Topics :sexual abuseVATICANChurch

First Published: Nov 22 2025 | 7:31 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story