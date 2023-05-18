Potential spin-off: Sony weighs finance arm IPO to fuel investment push

The Tokyo-based company will assess the spin-off plan, which would reverse a $3.7 billion take-private deal concluded in 2020, over the course of this financial year. It would aim to retain just under 20 per cent of Sony Financial Group and sell its shares on a Japanese exchange, the company said in presentation materials accompanying a strategy briefing on Thursday.

Sony Group is weighing a partial spin-off and separate listing for its financial unit in two to three years, a major decision aimed at bankrolling an investment push in gaming and electronics.