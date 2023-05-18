Home / World News / Potential spin-off: Sony weighs finance arm IPO to fuel investment push

Potential spin-off: Sony weighs finance arm IPO to fuel investment push

Its shares rose 6.4 per cent in Tokyo, their biggest jump in six months

Bloomberg
Potential spin-off: Sony weighs finance arm IPO to fuel investment push

2 min read Last Updated : May 18 2023 | 10:41 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Sony Group is weighing a partial spin-off and separate listing for its financial unit in two to three years, a major decision aimed at bankrolling an investment push in gaming and electronics.
The Tokyo-based company will assess the spin-off plan, which would reverse a $3.7 billion take-private deal concluded in 2020, over the course of this financial year. It would aim to retain just under 20 per cent of Sony Financial Group and sell its shares on a Japanese exchange, the company said in presentation materials accompanying a strategy briefing on Thursday. 

Its shares rose 6.4 per cent in Tokyo, their biggest jump in six months. This week, Sony unveiled plans to buy back up to 2.03 per cent of its shares for as much as $1.5 billion over the next twelve months, helping to trigger a rally.
“Sony’s image sensor and entertainment businesses will need much bigger investment in the future. Meanwhile, you need a strong base for financial services,” Chief Operating Officer Hiroki Totoki said at the briefing. “That’s why we decided to consider using a virtual spinoff — which allows us to keep Sony’s name on the financial service arm while it gains the ability to raise cash independently.”


Also Read

Sony Bravia XR A80L OLED series TVs with Google TV OS launched: Details

Sony Audio Days sale: Check deals on headphones, speakers, earbuds and more

Sony introduces NW-ZX707 Walkman in India at Rs 69,990: Details here

Sony launches WH-CH520 on-ear wireless headphones in India at Rs 4,490

71% IPOs of 2022 at premium; will retail investor euphoria sustain in 2023?

Biden, McCarthy underscore determination to reach a debt ceiling deal

US Supreme Court tosses case against legal shield to internet firms

French Open 2023: First time since 2004, Nadal won't play at Roland Garros

Why Fed rate-hike pause may not be good for stocks as Wall Street hopes?

US unemployment claims tumbled last week after fraud-inflated jump

Topics :SonyIPOIPOs

First Published: May 18 2023 | 10:41 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story