President Biden roasted Fox News, CNN at Correspondents Association Dinner



At that dinner, President Biden was expected to give a funny speech ribbing the news agency. The event comes at its peak as Tucker Carlson and Don Lemon were unceremoniously fired from Fox News and CNN, respectively. On a night full of humour and razor-sharp wit, US President Joe Biden makes the most of the opportunity and takes a jab at some of his biggest critics during his speech at the black-tie White House Correspondents' Association dinner.



The US president skewed those who used to skew them, especially Fox News, which fired Mr Carlson on Monday after the settlement of a defamation lawsuit for $787 million. Biden took the most advantage of the occasion and roasted Fox News and CNN in a room full of Media personalities.



He wouldn't stop there, he continued in front of a crowd gathered in a cavernous ballroom in Washington and the audience watching him online, "And hell, I’d call Fox honest, fair and truthful, but then I could be sued for defamation.” When some groaned, he quipped, “It ain’t nothing compared to what they do to me.” He referred to his coronavirus response strategy and said, “Last year, your favourite Fox News reporters were able to attend the dinner as they were fully vaccinated and boosted.” He further said, “This year, with that $787 million settlement, they’re here because they couldn’t say no to a free meal.”



Taking a jibe at both Fox and CNN for raising questions about Biden's age as he seeks re-election. Mr Biden started," You call me old ?" he continued, "I call it being seasoned. You say I’m ancient? I say I’m wise. You say I’m over the hill? Don Lemon would say that’s a man in his prime.” On a pitty night full of humour, how could Biden miss a chance to take a jab at CNN, who recently fired Mr Lemon on a derogatory remark over women commenting that a woman in her fifties is past her prime, the president ribbed saying, "CNN was like, ‘Wow! They actually have $787 million? Whoa!"