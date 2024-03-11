Home / World News / Princess Kate apologises for confusion caused by 'manipulated family photo'

Five major news agencies, including The Associated Press, withdrew the image over concerns about digital manipulation

The photo for which the princess has apologised | Photo: X @KensingtonRoyal
AP London
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 11 2024 | 5:21 PM IST
Kate, the Princess of Wales, apologised on Monday for confusion caused by her editing of a family photo released by the palace a photo of her with her children that was intended to calm concern and speculation about the princess's health, but had the opposite effect.

Five major news agencies, including The Associated Press, withdrew the image over concerns about digital manipulation.

That sent the online rumour mill, already filled with speculation over over Kate's recent surgery and recuperation, into overdrive.

In a post on social media, Kate said that like many amateur photographers, I do occasionally experiment with editing.
 

 

Thank you for your kind wishes and continued support over the last two months, Kate said on social media. Wishing everyone a Happy Mother's Day.

AP initially published the photo. While there was no suggestion the photo was fake, AP retracted it because closer inspection revealed the source had manipulated the image in a way that did not meet AP's photo standards. For instance, the photo shows an inconsistency in the alignment of Princess Charlotte's left hand.

First Published: Mar 11 2024 | 5:20 PM IST

