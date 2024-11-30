PTI supporters in Washington hold funeral prayers for Islamabad victims

Supporters of jailed former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), gathered outside Pakistan's embassy in Washington, DC, and offered funeral prayers for those killed in Islamabad.

In a post on X, PTI's US Chapter shared details of the event: "Dr. @SHABAZGIL, along with @johnnybashir, led Pakistani-Americans in gathering outside the Pakistani embassy in Washington, DC, to offer funeral prayers in absentia for their countrymen massacred in Islamabad. We will never forget the sacrifices of the martyrs of democracy nor forgive those responsible for the atrocity. #IslamabadMassacre"

Members of the Pakistani diaspora have taken to the streets globally to show support for the incarcerated former Prime Minister Khan.

Earlier on Monday, supporters of PTI rallied in the Canadian city of Mississauga, in support of Imran Khan's #FinalCall, joining over 60 locations worldwide in simultaneous protests against "Pakistan's authoritarian regime."

The PTI also hailed Imran Khan, calling him a figure who continues to inspire and mobilise the nation despite being confined to a prison cell

Sharing a post on X, the PTI wrote: "The captain, the leader, the philanthropist, the educationist, the mentor, the idol, and the legend who while being confined in a 6x8 prison cell, has not only gotten the rogue, fascist regime petrified enough into shutting down an entire country, but also massively mobilized an entire nation, not only inside the country, but all around the globe! Such is the power of the man, such is the power of his words, such is the power of his ideology! His name is Imran Khan Niazi and he has won."

PTI's protests demanding the release of Imran Khan turned violent on Tuesday, leading to the deaths of four security personnel and two PTI supporters, Dawn reported. The protests escalated into clashes with security forces at Islamabad's D-Chowk, where protesters were met with intense tear gas.