Home / World News / Putin's India visit reaffirms strategic alignment and mutual trust: Russia

Putin's India visit reaffirms strategic alignment and mutual trust: Russia

The statement also mentioned Russia's "practical cooperation" with China, which demonstrated resilience in the face of external pressures

Vladimir Putin, Putin, Modi, Narendra Modi
Russian President Vladimir Putin with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File Photo: Reuters)
Press Trust of India Moscow
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 26 2025 | 11:19 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Agreements reached during Russian President Vladimir Putin's recent India visit reaffirmed the alignment of strategic goals and the "steadfastness" of the two countries' "time-tested mutual trust, the Foreign Ministry here said on Friday in its year-end statement.

Putin visited India for a two-day state visit earlier this month for the 23rd India-Russia annual summit, during which the two countries unveiled a raft of measures, including a five-year roadmap to build a robust economic partnership.

The visit was named one of the key achievements of Russian foreign policy by the ministry in its statement.

The agreements reached during the Russian President's December visit to India confirmed the alignment of strategic goals and the steadfastness of the time-tested mutual trust between the two countries,"  it said.

"A comprehensive joint statement was adopted, along with a package of 28 documents, including a programme for developing strategic areas of Russian-Indian economic cooperation through 2030, it added.

The statement also mentioned Russia's "practical cooperation" with China, which demonstrated resilience in the face of external pressures.

On ties with Washington, the Foreign Ministry said after the change of US administration in January, political dialogue was restored at the "highest and most senior levels".

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

China opens world's longest expressway tunnel through Xinjiang mountains

Mosque bombing in Syria's Homs kills 6, wounds 21 during Friday prayers

Why Myanmar is going to hold elections on December 28 amid a civil war

At least 15 injured in knife and chemical attack at factory in Japan

China sanctions 20 US defence firms, executives over Taiwan arms package

Topics :Vladimir PutinIndia-Russia tiesRussia

First Published: Dec 26 2025 | 11:19 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story