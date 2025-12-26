Putin's India visit reaffirms strategic alignment and mutual trust: Russia

Agreements reached during Russian President Vladimir Putin's recent India visit reaffirmed the alignment of strategic goals and the "steadfastness" of the two countries' "time-tested mutual trust, the Foreign Ministry here said on Friday in its year-end statement.

Putin visited India for a two-day state visit earlier this month for the 23rd India-Russia annual summit, during which the two countries unveiled a raft of measures, including a five-year roadmap to build a robust economic partnership.

The visit was named one of the key achievements of Russian foreign policy by the ministry in its statement.

The agreements reached during the Russian President's December visit to India confirmed the alignment of strategic goals and the steadfastness of the time-tested mutual trust between the two countries," it said.