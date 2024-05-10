Home / World News / Putin reappoints his PM, a technocrat who has kept low political profile

Putin reappoints his PM, a technocrat who has kept low political profile

Mishustin, the former head of Russia's tax service, steered clear of political statements and avoided media interviews during his previous tenure

Mikhail Mishustin
Mikhail Mishustin (Image: Wikipedia)
AP Moscow
3 min read Last Updated : May 10 2024 | 4:31 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Russian President Vladimir Putin reappointed Mikhail Mishustin as the country's prime minister on Friday, a widely anticipated move to keep on a technocrat who has maintained a low political profile.

Mishustin and other technocrats in the Cabinet have been credited with maintaining a relatively stable economic performance despite bruising Western sanctions for Russia's role in Ukraine. Most other Cabinet members are expected to keep their jobs, though the fate of Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu appeared uncertain.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

In line with Russian law, Mishustin, 58, who held the job for the past four years, submitted his Cabinet's resignation on Tuesday when Putin began his fifth presidential term at a glittering Kremlin inauguration.

Mishustin, the former head of Russia's tax service, steered clear of political statements and avoided media interviews during his previous tenure.

The speaker of the parliament's lower house, Vyacheslav Volodin, announced that Putin submitted Mishustin's candidacy to the State Duma, which will hold a session later Friday to consider it.
 

Under the constitutional changes approved in 2020, the lower house approves the candidacy of the prime minister, who then submits Cabinet members for approval. The changes were ostensibly meant to grant parliament broader power, but the procedure is widely seen as pro forma given Kremlin control over the body.

Most Cabinet members are expected to keep their jobs, but it was not clear if Shoigu, the defence minister, would be among them after last month's arrest of his top associate, Timur Ivanov.

Ivanov, who served as deputy defence minister in charge of massive military construction projects, was arrested on bribery charges and was ordered to stay in custody pending official investigation.

The arrest of Ivanov was widely interpreted as an attack on Shoigu and a possible precursor of his dismissal despite his close personal ties with Putin.

Shoigu was broadly criticised for Russian military's setbacks in the early stage of the fighting in Ukraine. He faced scathing attacks from mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin, who marched on Moscow nearly a year ago to demand the ouster of Shoigu and the chief of the General Staff, Gen. Valery Gerasimov.

After Prigozhin's death in a suspicious plane crash two months after the rebellion widely seen as the Kremlin's revenge Shoigu appeared to shore up his position. But Ivanov's arrest, interpreted by many as part of Kremlin's political infighting, again exposed Shoigu's vulnerability.

Also Read

Putin poised to rule Russia following election with no other real choices

Russian polls to give Putin another 6 yrs in power, a look at key issues

Russian authorities register Putin as candidate for March elections

Prez Putin wins Russia election in landslide with no serious competition

US warned Russia of terror attack 2 wks in advance, Moscow didn't listen

Here's what Google CEO Sundar Pichai told his employees on more layoffs

Novavax signs Covid-19 license deal with Sanofi, secures business viability

Hope fading for 44 workers missing days after S Africa building collapse

Biden-Netanyahu relations strained; can the two leaders move forward

Pfizer reaches settlement in over 10,000 cancer lawsuits related to Zantac

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Vladimir PutinIndia Prime MinisterPolitics

First Published: May 10 2024 | 4:31 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story