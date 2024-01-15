Home / World News / Qatar's $450 billion sovereign wealth fund won't abandon Canary Wharf

Qatar's $450 billion sovereign wealth fund won't abandon Canary Wharf

Canary Wharf has struggled since the pandemic led to a shift to flexible working, bringing in fewer workers to populate the desks of the large office blocks that dominate its skyline

Photo: Bloomberg
Bloomberg

2 min read Last Updated : Jan 15 2024 | 9:59 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

By Nicolas Parasie and Francine Lacqua


The head of Qatar’s $450 billion sovereign wealth fund — a prolific buyer of European property — said he’s concerned about the commercial real estate market but will continue to support London’s Canary Wharf Group project as a long-term shareholder. 
 

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The sector contains “a little bit of risk” because of the “leverage and cost of funding,” Mansoor Al Mahmoud, Chief Executive Officer of the Qatar Investment Authority said in a Bloomberg Television interview at the World Economic Forum in Davos on Monday. 

Still, the fund, which last year committed to invest £400 million into the developer of London’s dockland financial district alongside Brookfield, will continue to support the project. “It is not time to exit it by all means,” Al Mahmoud said. 

Canary Wharf has struggled since the pandemic led to a shift to flexible working, bringing in fewer workers to populate the desks of the large office blocks that dominate its skyline. HSBC Holdings Plc said it would quit its skyscraper in the district for a new location in central London, following a similar move by lawfirm Clifford Chance. For decades dominated by financial services firms, the area is intent on drawing in more residential and life-sciences tenants.

Founded in 2005 to handle Qatar’s revenue from liquefied natural gas, of which it is one of the biggest exporters, the QIA is known for its penchant for trophy assets. During the 2008 financial crisis, it backed lenders such as Barclays Plc and Credit Suisse. The fund now ranks as the world’s eighth-largest wealth fund, according to data and consultancy firm Global SWF.

Also Read

Qatar's death penalty to Indian navy officers: What we know so far

World Cup 2026 Qualifier India vs Qatar highlights: India lose 0-3 to Qatar

Why Qatar awarded death penalty to 8 ex-Indian Navy officers; details here

The Qatar espionage case: Unanswered questions

Book profit in realty stocks as rally may hit valuation hurdle: Analysts

Israel cabinet passes amended 2024 budget, allocates $15 bn for war in Gaza

Houthi-fired missile strikes a US-owned vessel off Yemen, raising tensions

Davos 2024: Ikea prices to fall despite Red Sea disruptions, says CEO

40% of global employment could be disrupted by Artificial Intelligence: IMF

WEF Davos 2024: China keeps weighing on world in view of economists

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :QatarLondonReal Estate Realty

First Published: Jan 15 2024 | 9:59 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story