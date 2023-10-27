Qatar's death penalty to Indian navy officers: What we know so far

Eight former Indian Naval force personnel, convicted of “espionage”, have been given death punishment in Qatar . Referring to the judgement as "shocking", the Indian foreign ministry said it wouldn't remark given the "confidential nature of proceedings". The ministry, however, guaranteed that it would challenge the judgement.

The men have been in prison since August 2022. New Delhi has been attempting to ensure their release after they were provided consular access to them. The trial of the officers started in March.

Who are the officers involved in the ‘Qatar-Indian Navy officer death penalty case?’ Since August 8, 2022, eight former Indian Navy personnel have been detained in Qatar, and are facing allegations of espionage connected with a submarine program.

The former Indian Naval officials named Captain Navtej Singh Gill, Captain Birendra Kumar Verma, Captain Saurabh Vasisht, Commander Sugunakar Pakala, Commander Sanjeev Gupta Commander Amit Nagpal, Commander Purnendu Tiwari, and Sailor Ragesh were caught by Qatar intelligence agency from Doha on August 30, 2022.

New Delhi had been allowed consular access to the detainees and was effectively taking part in efforts to secure their release. The primary trial for the Indian nationals occurred in late March this year.

Where do the Indian naval officers work in Qatar? The eight Indian navals worked at Qatar's Dahra Global Technologies and Consulting Services. A privately owned company which offers training to the defence and security organisations of Qatar.

As per media reports, Dahra Global Technologies and Consulting Services is an organisation advising on a Qatari program pointed toward getting high-tech Italian-made submarines that could evade radar recognition.

The organisation was closed down in May 2023, Al Jazeera reports. The organisation had utilised as many as 75 Indian nationals, the majority of them were former Naval force staff.

What are the allegations of Qatar on the ex-Indian Navy officers? After a few months of detainment, the Qatari officials said that the eight former naval officials were keeping an eye on Qatar's secret submarine program for Israel. As per the local media reports, the detentions happened after they were suspected of releasing delicate and confidential data to Israel.

Timeline of case: Qatar’s ‘alleged’ espionage case of ex-Indian Navy officers August 2022- Qatari authorities arrested former Indian naval officials on vague charges. Following a significant time of detainment, the Qatari officials said that the eight ex naval officials were spying on Qatar's secret submarine program for Israel. The incident came to the spotlight when the Indian Ministry for External Affairs (MEA) named it a "high priority" case. September 2022 - The primary bail plea of the imprisoned Indian officials was held a month after they were captured and kept in isolation and the plea was rejected. As indicated by reports, New Delhi had consular access to the eight prisoners and has attempted to secure their release, yet has been told by Doha that the evidence suggests the former officials passed on intelligence to Israel. Qatari officials have also claimed that they hold electronic proof of their involvement.

March 2023- In late march, the Indian nationals had their first trial.

June 2023-The second trial was held in June 2023, as per reports by Al Jazeera.

October 2023- India's ambassador to Qatar met the men in jail on October 1 post being allowed consular access.

External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi stated that the case's seventh hearing was hung on October 3 and that India is following the proceedings in the "court of first instance".

On 26 October, the eight Indian Naval personnel were given death punishment in Qatar by a local court.

Officers’ family intervention in the Qatar verdict

Meetu Bhargava, sister of one of the detained officials, contacted the government, looking for help to bring back her brother. On June 8, she made a public appeal through X (twitter), requesting Indian PM Narendra Modi to intervene regarding this case.

Meetu Bhargava tweeted, "These ex-Navy officers are the pride of the nation & again I request our Hon'ble Prime Minister with folded hands that it is high time that they all are brought back to India immediately without any further delay pl [sic]".

What does the MEA (ministry of external affairs) have to say so far on the Qatar verdict?

External affairs minister S. Jaishankar had first spoken about the case when he had gotten some information about it in Rajya Sabha last year. It was a "very sensitive matter," Jaishankar had said that their interests were "foremost in our mind".

He further replied on December 7, 2022, “Our Ambassadors, senior officials, have been in continuous touch with the Qatari government on this. Our effort is obviously to ensure that they are not treated unfairly and that the sooner we can bring them back home. So, I assure you that they are very, very strong in our priorities in respect of Qatar, and it is something that we will be pursuing".

On the 'Court of First Instance' of Qatar, after the verdict was passed on Thursday.

The statement by the MEA stated, “We are deeply shocked by the verdict of death penalty and are awaiting the detailed judgement. We are in touch with the family members and the legal team, and we are exploring all legal options. We attach high importance to this case, and have been following it closely. We will continue to extend all consular and legal assistance. We will also take up the verdict with Qatari authorities".

The ministry added that because of the confidential nature of the proceedings, “it would not be appropriate to make any further comment at this juncture”.