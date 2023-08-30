Home / World News / Quad foreign ministers likely to meet at UNGA next month in New York

Quad foreign ministers likely to meet at UNGA next month in New York

The Quad foreign ministers are expected to deliberate on ways to further boost cooperation in the Indo-Pacific under the framework of the coalition

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Quad summit. (Photo: Reuters)

1 min read Last Updated : Aug 30 2023 | 11:32 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

The foreign ministers of the Quad countries are likely to meet on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York next month with a focus on expanding overall cooperation in the Indo-Pacific, people familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

The Quad, comprising India, the US, Japan and Australia, has been focusing on practical cooperation to ensure a free and open Indo-Pacific in the backdrop of China's increasing military muscle-flexing in the region.

The Quad foreign ministers are expected to deliberate on ways to further boost cooperation in the Indo-Pacific under the framework of the coalition, the people cited above said.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong and his Japanese counterpart Yoshimasa Hayashi last held talks in India in March.

In the meeting, they reaffirmed the grouping's commitment for a free and open Indo-Pacific and said it strongly supports the rule of law, sovereignty, territorial integrity and peaceful settlement of disputes.

The ministers also vowed to work closely to align and complement Quad's agenda with Japan's presidency of the G7, India's presidency of the G20 and the United States' APEC (Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation) "host year" in 2023.

Also Read

Quad committed to supporting Pacific Island countries: Joint statement

After G20 FMM, New Delhi to host Quad foreign ministers' meeting today

Australia, India share secure, prosperous Indo-Pacific: Aus PM Albanese

India, France have responsibility for peace in Indo-Pacific: PM Modi

India indispensable partner for free, open Indo-Pacific: Japan minister

Implementation of US-funded $500 mn MCC project officially begins in Nepal

Economic situation worse than anticipated, no space for subsidies: Pak FM

China increasingly flexing military muscle to intimidate Taiwan: Joseph Wu

US labour dept recovers over $71K in back wages, liquidates damages

China defends new standard map; urges India not to 'over-interpret' it

Topics :QuadUNGANew York

First Published: Aug 30 2023 | 11:32 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

FirstCry founder Maheshwari probed for alleged $50 million tax evasion

Want to buy Ikea products online in Delhi-NCR? Wait will be over in 2024

Election News

ECI team to visit Mizoram to review assembly poll preparedness

EX-BRS MLA Aravind Reddy expresses disappointment over ticket distribution

India News

Raksha Bandhan 2023: Top 10 Best Wishes, Quotes and Messages

Surat man arrested for posing as Isro scientist involved in Chandrayaan-3

Economy News

Govt cuts domestic LPG cylinder prices by Rs 200 to fight inflation

Haryana's unemployment rate 8.8% till March quarter, state assembly told

Next Story