Luxury cruise Norovirus outbreak: Over 230 passengers, crew fall sick

More than 230 passengers and crew aboard a luxury cruise ship have contracted norovirus, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The vessel, operated by Cunard Lines, is currently sailing from England to the Eastern Caribbean, according to a report by The New York Times.

Extent of the outbreak

The CDC confirmed that 224 passengers and 17 crew members have been affected by the virus. The ship carries a total of 2,538 passengers and 1,232 crew members. Norovirus, a highly contagious gastrointestinal illness, causes symptoms such as diarrhoea and vomiting.

The Queen Mary 2, operated by Cunard Lines, is travelling from England to the Eastern Caribbean, The New York Times reported.

The outbreak was first detected on March 18 when the cruise docked in New York, according to Cruise Mapper, a vessel-tracking site.

In a statement on Tuesday, Cunard assured that thorough sanitation procedures were undertaken, and affected individuals were being closely monitored. The New York Times quoted the company as saying, “Thanks to the swift response from our crew and the additional measures that we have in place, we are already seeing a reduction in reported cases.”

The CDC reported that in response to the outbreak, the cruise line intensified cleaning and disinfection efforts, isolated infected individuals, and collected samples for further testing.

Cruise itinerary

According to Cruise Mapper, Queen Mary 2 is currently in the North West Atlantic Ocean and is heading toward Southampton. The ship embarked on its 29-day round-trip voyage from Southampton on March 8, with the journey set to conclude on April 6.

The vessel made its first stop in New York on March 15, around the time the outbreak was reported. It has since visited several destinations, including St Lucia, Barbados, and Dominica.

What is norovirus?

Norovirus is a common but highly contagious virus that leads to acute gastroenteritis, causing symptoms like vomiting and diarrhoea. The CDC notes that it is often referred to as the ‘stomach flu’ or ‘stomach bug’.

The virus spreads through direct contact with infected individuals, consumption of contaminated food or beverages, and contact with contaminated surfaces. While most people recover within two to three days, they can remain contagious for up to two weeks.

To prevent norovirus infections, health experts recommend frequent handwashing, thoroughly washing fruits and vegetables, ensuring shellfish is properly cooked, disinfecting contaminated surfaces, washing laundry in hot water, and avoiding public contact for at least two days after recovery.