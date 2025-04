US Tariffs Liberation Day LIVE: Key Indian sectors likely to take a hit from Donald Trump's tariffs

US President Donald Trump is set to announce reciprocal tariffs on all trading partners globally at an event in the White House Rose Garden at 4 pm ET on April 2 (1:30 am IST on April 3). According to the White House, the tariffs are set to come into effect immediately after the announcement. Trump has repeatedly claimed that several countries, including India, have been charging the US very high tariffs. With the reciprocal tariffs , Trump aims to bring manufacturing back to the US and reshape a global trade system which, according to him, is unfair. However, he recently stated that the US is going to be "generous" with the reciprocal tariffs.