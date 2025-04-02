US Tariffs Liberation Day LIVE: Key Indian sectors likely to take a hit from Donald Trump's tariffs

US President Donald Trump is set to announce reciprocal tariffs on all trading partners globally at an event in the White House Rose Garden at 4 pm ET on April 2 (1:30 am IST on April 3). According to the White House, the tariffs are set to come into effect immediately after the announcement. Trump has repeatedly claimed that several countries, including India, have been charging the US very high tariffs. With the reciprocal tariffs, Trump aims to bring manufacturing back to the US and reshape a global trade system which, according to him, is unfair. However, he recently stated that the US is going to be "generous" with the reciprocal tariffs.
In response to the announcement made by the Trump administration, India opted for several measures to improve ties with the United States to lessen the impact of the tariffs. These measures include removing the six per cent Google Tax starting April 1, along with Union Minister Piyush Goyal's visit to the US to discuss and negotiate the trade agreement. Trump also expressed confidence that India, a nation he previously called "tariff king", would reduce tariffs significantly ahead of the deadline.
10:32 AM
Donald Trump reciprocal tariff: New era of uncertainty rolls out for global economy
US President Donald Trump is set to announce the reciprocal tariffs on Wednesday at 4 pm ET (around 1:30 am on April 3, IST). These tariffs will upend the postwar global trading system, while posing difficult-to-predict economic risks for nations. The move has left investors, executives, government officials, and consumers across the globe worried and guessing as to what lies ahead.
10:27 AM
Trump tariff impact: Cong's Renuka Chowdhury moves suspension of business notice to discuss tariffs on India
Congress MP Renuka Chowdhury on Wednesday moved suspension of Business Notice in Rajya Sabha to discuss the impact of US Tariffs on India which are slated to come in effect from today.
Expressing concern over the tariff, Renuka Chowdhury moved the notice to discuss India's policy to counter the impact on economy. She added that government policy has been "undefined, directionless and clueless."
9:58 AM
Donald Trump reciprocal tariffs: Economic implications
Economists warn that the tariffs could lead to higher prices for consumers and potential disruptions in global supply chains.
According to an S&P analysis, India, South Korea, and Thailand could be among the most vulnerable to these tariffs.
9:35 AM
Donald Trump tariffs: Peter Navarro believes tariffs will raise $6 trillion, $100 bn from auto tariffs
Peter Navarro, senior counsellor to President Donald Trump and White House aide estimates that Trump’s tariffs are likely to bring $6 trillion in revenue in the next ten years. Assuring the US consumers, he echoed Trump administration's stance that the tariffs will not be paid by US consumers but by businesses in other countries or the countries themselves.
9:32 AM
Donald Trump reciprocal tariffs: Here's what Nomura's chief economist Rob Subbaraman had to say
“The Trump administration’s proposed reciprocal tariffs mean different things to different people,” Nomura Holdings Inc. chief economist Rob Subbaraman wrote in a recent note to clients. While a direct approach means the US matching the levies that other nations impose on US goods, “we suspect the criteria for US reciprocal tariffs will be much broader than that, and indeed more difficult to quantify.”
9:18 AM
Donald Trump April 2 tariffs: List of sectors in India likely to take a hit from reciprocal tariffs
The announcement by Donald Trump is set to impact key sectors in India. Here's a look at sectors that might take a hit:
Tech and IT
Gems and jewellery
Automobile
Pharmaceuticals
Electronics and electrical machinery
Textiles and apparel
9:09 AM
Donald Trump reciprocal tariffs: US gold climbs on safe-haven demand ahead of reciprocal tariffs
US gold prices extended their gains on Wednesday, following a record high in the previous session, as investors sought the comfort of the safe-haven metal in anticipation of the potential impact of reciprocal tariffs by President Donald Trump's administration.
Spot gold was up 0.7 per cent at $3,131.25 an ounce, as of 0240 GMT. Bullion touched an all-time high of $3,148.88 on Tuesday.
US gold futures rose 0.4 per cent to $3,159.90.
9:07 AM
Donald Trump's reciprocal tariffs: April 2 tariffs threaten India's auto parts makers
Already struggling with weak domestic demand, Indian auto parts makers will now be facing the risk of losing sales in their top overseas market as Donald Trump’s looming import tariffs ripple through global car manufacturing.
9:00 AM
Donald Trump reciprocal tariffs: Tariffs to take effect immediately, says White House
