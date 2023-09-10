Home / World News / Qutub Minar, meal in Mehrauli: G20 leaders take in the Delhi experience

Qutub Minar, meal in Mehrauli: G20 leaders take in the Delhi experience

The President of the European Union Ursula Gertrud von der Leyen visited Humayun's Tomb and Fumio Kishida visited the Oberoi Hotel on Dr Zakir Hussain Marg in the evening

BS Web Team New Delhi
Qutub Minar (File image)

2 min read Last Updated : Sep 10 2023 | 12:56 PM IST
Security personnel made last-minute arrangements to facilitate visits by G20 guests to several places, including a restaurant in Mehrauli, Humayun's Tomb, Lodhi Garden, and the DLF Promenade Mall, The Indian Express (IE) reported.

An official told IE UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak visited the British Council on KG Marg and later walked towards the Imperial Hotel for dinner from his hotel nearby.

Another official said that Prime Minister of Mauritius Pravind Kumar Jugnauth, who arrived in India Thursday morning, went to DLF Promenade Mall in Vasant Kunj, whereas Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, who arrived on Friday morning, went to a restaurant in Mehrauli in the evening.

Prime Minister of Argentina Alberto Fernandez, who arrived on Friday morning and is staying at a hotel in Aerocity, requested to visit three places. An official with a security agency said they made arrangements after coordinating with security personnel and traffic police. Fernandez and his delegation first visited Humayun's Tomb, then Lodhi Garden and finally, they had lunch at the Imperial Hotel.

Officials said the President of the European Union Ursula Gertrud von der Leyen visited Humayun's Tomb; Prime Minister of Japan Fumio Kishida, staying in a hotel on Barakhamba Road; visited the Oberoi Hotel on Dr Zakir Hussain Marg in the evening; Foreign Minister of Mexico went to see Qutub Minar; the Russian Ambassador went to visit his embassy in the evening; and Spain's Finance Minister visited the ITC Maurya hotel for dinner.

A security officer was quoted as saying that most leaders put in requests with the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), but they have had to cut out some places owing to security reasons. Security teams are coordinating with the chief of protocol of the MEA, and agencies to ensure that the routes are safe, he added.

Topics :G20 summitG20 nationsG20 New DelhiBS Web Reports

First Published: Sep 10 2023 | 12:56 PM IST

