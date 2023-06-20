Home / World News / Race against time to rescue titans in missing Titanic submersible

Race against time to rescue titans in missing Titanic submersible

A C-130 plane with radar capability was dispatched to search the area Sunday, and was joined Monday by a Canadian P-8 Poseidon, an aircraft designed for anti-submarine warfare.

Bloomberg
Race against time to rescue titans in missing Titanic submersible

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 20 2023 | 5:19 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

John Gittelsohn & Angus Whitley
Rescuers raced to find a submersible diving vessel with five people aboard that went missing in the North Atlantic while on an expedition to view the Titanic shipwreck.

The US Coast Guard received a call Sunday from the submersible’s command ship, the Polar Prince, saying it lost contact with the vessel about 1,450 kilometers east of Cape Cod, Massachusetts, according to Lt. Samantha Corcoran, a Coast Guard spokesperson in Boston. 
A C-130 plane with radar capability was dispatched to search the area Sunday, and was joined Monday by a Canadian P-8 Poseidon, an aircraft designed for anti-submarine warfare. 

“We’re focused on the search and hoping to safely locate all five individuals,” Corcoran said.
OceanGate Expeditions, the operator of the expedition to the Titanic, said in a statement it was “exploring and mobilising all options to bring the crew back safely.”

The company’s missing submersible, the Titan, carries a pilot and four crew to a maximum depth of 13,120 feet and can monitor their health in real time. The system provides “early warning detection for the pilot with enough time to arrest the descent and safely return to surface,” according to OceanGate’s website.
 
The Titan also has a life-support system that can sustain a five-person crew for 96 hours, according to the website. The vessel is 6.7 meters long and is made of carbon fiber and titanium.

Among those missing is Hamish Harding, chairman of Action Aviation, according to Mark Butler, managing director of the Dubai-based aircraft brokerage.  Two other members of the crew, Engro Corp Vice Chairman Shahzada Dawood and his son Suleman, are from one of Pakistan’s most prominent business families. A rescue effort led by several government agencies and deep-sea firms was attempting to re-establish contact with the missing submersible.

According to several newspapers Stockton Rush, founder and chief executive officer of OceanGate, and French pilot Paul-Henry Nargeolet, are also on board.
 
The guests pay $250,000, according to the New York Times.  OceanGate says it offers 10-day expeditions to the Titanic site, providing “qualified explorers” the opportunity to join as mission specialists.


 

Also Read

Search underway for submersible with five crew on Titanic-wreck expedition

Titanic tour submersible goes missing, here's everything you need to know

Titan Q4 net profit up 50% to Rs 734 crore, dividend of Rs 10 declared

Framed for growth: Titan's Titan Eye+ has set sights on booming market

Helped by festive sales, Titan reports 12% standalone biz growth in Q3

World's largest commercial jet purchase orders by number of aircraft

Pak Army chief assures full support to Sharif's economic revival plan

Dawoodi Bohra community in US eagerly waits for PM Modi ahead of visit

IOC awards Olympic Order to WHO Director-General Tedros Ghebreyesus

No company responded to crisis-hit Pakistan's offer to buy LNG cargo

Topics :titanic

First Published: Jun 20 2023 | 5:19 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story