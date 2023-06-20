Home / World News / Dawoodi Bohra community in US eagerly waits for PM Modi ahead of visit

Dawoodi Bohra community in US eagerly waits for PM Modi ahead of visit

New Delhi, June 20: The Dawoodi Bohra communities from across America are eagerly looking forward to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the United States starting Tuesday

IANS
Dawoodi Bohra community in US eagerly waits for PM Modi ahead of visit

3 min read Last Updated : Jun 20 2023 | 3:15 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

New Delhi, June 20: The Dawoodi Bohra communities from across America are eagerly looking forward to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the United States starting Tuesday.

The Dawoodi Bohras are Muslims hailing mainly from the Indian subcontinent. They also have large numbers in Pakistan, Yemen, East Africa, and the Middle East, as well as growing populations in Europe, North America, South East Asia, and Australia.

 

The leader of the community, Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin, serves as the spiritual and temporal guide of the worldwide Dawoodi Bohras community and primarily resides in India.

 

Prime Minister Modi has had a long association with the Dawoodi Bohra community, including during his time as the Chief Minister of Gujarat, saying that their affection keeps raining on him wherever he goes.

 

Earlier this year, while inaugurating the new campus of Aljamea-tus-Saifiyah (Saifee Academy) - the principal educational institute of the Dawoodi Bohra community - at Marol in Mumbai, PM Modi said that he was attending the event not as a Prime Minister but as a family member who has been associated with the community for four generations.

 

'When I go somewhere not only in the country but also abroad, my Bohra brothers and sisters definitely come to meet me,' the Prime Minister remarked as he highlighted the love and concern of the Bohra community for India.

 

'The people of the Bohra community in foreign lands can act as brand ambassadors of shining India. The Dawoodi Bohra community will continue to play an important role in reaching the goal of a developed India,' said PM Modi.

 

With over 5,000 families, the Dawoodi Bohras are spread across the United States and, despite their relatively small numbers, have played an important role in their local societies.

 

During his visit to the country in September 2019, PM Modi interacted with the members of the community in Houston, Texas.

 

The community members felicitated the PM and spotlighted his association with 'Syedna Sahib' besides recalling the Prime Minister's visit to Indore's Saifee Mosque to attend Ashara Mubaraka - the commemoration of the martyrdom of Imam Hussain.

 

Tweeting after the interaction, PM Modi said: 'The Dawoodi Bohra community has distinguished itself across the world. In Houston, I had the opportunity to spend time with them and speak about a wide range of issues.'

 

Earlier today, children and adults from the Dawoodi Bohra communities in Houston and Collin County got together in welcoming Prime Minister of India.

 

'The community is honoured to be part of this historic occasion, reflecting on their commitment to fostering harmony between their beloved home, the United States, and their cherished Indian roots,' tweeted the Dawoodi Bohras of USA.

 

The community members in California also put out a video to extend a warm welcome to PM Modi.

 

'Many American Dawoodi Bohras have deep spiritual and familial ties with India and are proud to contribute to the strong bonds between the two nations,' the members said.

 

Earlier this month, TV Nagendra Prasad, the Consul General of India in San Francisco, visited Dawoodi Bohra centre in Fremont to celebrate the community's centuries-old rich Indian heritage.

 

(The content is being carried under an arrangement with indianarrative.com)

 

--indianarrative

Also Read

PM to flag off Vande Bharat trains, inaugurate educational campus in Mumbai

SC asks Varanasi collector to hold meet to provide wazu' at Gyanvapi mosque

Ayodhya Mosque construction to begin after Ramzan, layout gets clearance

Rahul Gandhi's 53rd birthday: All you need to know about this Gandhi leader

PM holds meeting with top ministers to discuss strategy for Budget session

IOC awards Olympic Order to WHO Director-General Tedros Ghebreyesus

No company responded to crisis-hit Pakistan's offer to buy LNG cargo

Incessant rainfall in Bhutan linked to Assam floods, say Officials

Yoga's benefits are precious in today's dangerous and divided world: UN

Biden's son to plead guilty to misdemeanour tax felony, firearm possession

Topics :Narendra ModiUSA

First Published: Jun 20 2023 | 4:48 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story