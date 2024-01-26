Home / World News / Red Sea crisis pushes costs of fuel tanker above $100,000 per day

Red Sea crisis pushes costs of fuel tanker above $100,000 per day

The cost to ship refined products from the Middle East to Japan added another 3% to $101,000 a day on Thursday, according to data from the Baltic Exchange in London

Bloomberg

2 min read Last Updated : Jan 26 2024 | 12:02 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

By Alex Longley


Some oil tanker earnings have soared above $100,000 a day as the disruption of shipments through the Red Sea persists. 
 

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The cost to ship refined products from the Middle East to Japan added another 3% to $101,000 a day on Thursday, according to data from the Baltic Exchange in London. That’s the highest for that route since 2020, when a pandemic-induced glut saw traders rush to store oil on every kind of vessel they could find. 




Since mid-November, Yemen’s Houthi rebels have been steadily ramping up their attacks on shipping in the Red Sea. Oil tankers began to feel the impact when vessels were advised to stay away from the region following US and UK airstrikes, prompting a huge chunk of the merchant fleet to avoid the waterway. 

Since then, tanker rates for ships hauling fuels like gasoline, diesel and a refined product known as naphtha have boomed higher as vessels sail longer distances to either move cargoes to Asia or haul them thousands of miles around Africa. 

The move also shows up in earnings for ships hauling barrels from the Middle East to Europe. Depending on the size of the vessel, ships on that route now earn between $97,000 and $117,000 a day, data from the Baltic Exchange show. One such route was the highest since it began being published in September 2022.

Also Read

Commerce ministry proposes new bye-laws for election of EPCs, FIEO

Washington sanctioned tankers previously shipped Russian crude to India

Oil extended gains as investors eye Middle East tensions, US rate cut

Oil jumps 4% as tankers avoid Red Sea after US-UK joint strikes on Houthis

Oil prices rise 1% as tankers avoid Red Sea after strikes on Houthis

China permits Boeing to deliver 737 MAX 8 to local customers: Report

Israeli tanks pound hospitals in Khan Younis forcing displaced to flee

China officials cut costs as Xi says 'belt-tightening rules here to stay'

Lloyds bank to cut around 1,600 branch jobs in digital transition

Business Insider to lay off 8% of workforce, to invest in growth verticals

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :FuelOil tankerstradeimportExport

First Published: Jan 26 2024 | 12:02 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story