Red Sea violence: Ship earlier attacked by Houthi rebels of Yemen sinks

A ship attacked by Yemen's Houthi rebels has sunk in the Red Sea after days of taking on water, officials said Saturday.

AP Dubai

1 min read Last Updated : Mar 02 2024 | 7:55 PM IST
The Rubymar had been drifting after the attack in February. It marks the first ship sunk by the Houthis amid their monthslong attacks on shipping in the vital waterway.

Yemen's internationally recognised government, as well as a regional military official, confirmed the ship sank. The official spoke on condition of anonymity as the information had not been cleared for publication.

The Rubymar's Beirut-based manager could not be reached for comment.

First Published: Mar 02 2024 | 7:55 PM IST

