Home / World News / Reddit challenges Australia's law banning under-16s from social media

Reddit challenges Australia's law banning under-16s from social media

California-based Reddit Inc's suit filed in the High Court follows a case filed last month by Sydney-based rights group Digital Freedom Project

Reddit
Global online forum Reddit on Friday filed a court challenge to Australia's law.
AP Melbourne
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 12 2025 | 8:00 AM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Global online forum Reddit on Friday filed a court challenge to Australia's world-first law that bans Australian children younger than 16 from holding accounts on the world's most popular social media platforms.

California-based Reddit Inc's suit filed in the High Court follows a case filed last month by Sydney-based rights group Digital Freedom Project.

Both suits claim the law is unconstitutional because it infringes on Australia's implied freedom of political communication.

"We believe there are more effective ways for the Australian government to accomplish our shared goal of protecting youth, and the SMMA (Social Media Minimum Age) law carries some serious privacy and political expression issues for everyone on the internet," Reddit said in a statement.

"While we agree with the importance of protecting people under 16, this law has the unfortunate effect of forcing intrusive and potentially insecure verification processes on adults as well as minors, isolating teens from the ability to engage in age-appropriate community experiences (including political discussions), and creating an illogical patchwork of which platforms are included and which aren't," Reddit added.

Reddit, Facebook, Instagram, Kick, Snapchat, Threads, TikTok, X, YouTube and Twitch face fines of up to 49.5 million Australian dollars (USD 32.9 million) from Wednesday if they fail to take reasonable steps to remove the accounts of Australian children younger than 16.

Australia's eSafety Commissioner Julie Inman Grant, the law's enforcer, sent compulsory information notices to the 10 age-restricted platforms on Thursday demanding data on how many accounts of young children they had deactivated since the law took effect on Wednesday.

Inman Grant had predicted that some platforms might have been waiting to receive their first notice or their first fine for non-compliance before mounting a legal challenge.

ESafety will send six monthly notices to gauge how effectively the platforms are complying.

Despite the court challenge, Reddit said it would comply with the law and would continue to engage with eSafety.

Documents filed with the court registry show Reddit will ask the seven high court judges to rule the law is invalid.

Alternatively, the company wants the court to prevent the government from listing Reddit among the age-restricted platforms.

The high court will hold a preliminary hearing in late February to set a date for Digital Freedom Project's challenge on behalf of two 15-year-olds. It is not yet clear whether the two challenges would be heard together.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Strike on hospital in rebel-controlled area of Myanmar kills 34, injures 80

With Trump watching, Coca-Cola makes clear its new CEO is American

Trump signs order seeking to limit state-level AI regulation via lawsuits

Tanker seizure just the start of Trump's pressure campaign on Venezuela

Trump shows willingness to support Ukraine's security in peace deal

Topics :RedditAustraliaSocial media appsSocial Media

First Published: Dec 12 2025 | 8:00 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story