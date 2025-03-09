Pakistani scholar Mufti Shah Mir shot dead by gunmen in Balochistan

Mufti Shah Mir, a prominent Pakistani scholar, was shot dead by unknown gunmen in Balochistan province, according to a media report.

Mir was targeted in the Turbat town of Kech on Friday when he was leaving a mosque after night prayers, the Dawn newspaper said.

Armed men riding motorcycles opened fire on Mufti Shah Mir, leaving him seriously injured, the paper quoted police as saying.

He was immediately shifted to Turbat hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

The deceased received multiple bullet injuries that caused his death.

Mufti Shah Mir was close to the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-F (JUI-F). He previously survived two attempts on his life. The attack came days after two leaders of JUI-F were shot dead in Khuzdar.