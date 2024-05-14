Home / World News / Retail giant Walmart to fire hundreds of corporate staff, relocate others

Retail giant Walmart to fire hundreds of corporate staff, relocate others

Walmart employed approximately 2.1 million associates as of Jan. 31, 2024, according to regulatory filings

Walmart
Walmart employed approximately 2.1 million associates as of Jan. 31, 2024, according to regulatory filings. (Photo: Bloomberg)
Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : May 14 2024 | 8:54 AM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Walmart is cutting hundreds of corporate jobs and asking most remote workers to move to offices, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.
 
Meanwhile, workers at the US retail giant's smaller offices in Dallas, Atlanta and Toronto are being asked to move to other central hubs such as Walmart's corporate headquarters in Bentonville as well as Hoboken or Southern California, the report added.
 

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Walmart will still let staff work remotely part time, as long as they are in offices a majority of the time, the report said.
 
Walmart employed approximately 2.1 million associates as of Jan. 31, 2024, according to regulatory filings.
 
The company has been making moves to shrink its workforce over the past year and had said in April last year that it expects about 65 per cent of its stores to be serviced by automation by the end of its fiscal year 2026.
 
In February 2023, it shut three of its US technology hubs and asked hundreds of workers to relocate to keep their jobs, pushing for more employees to report to work from office.
 
Walmart didn't immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Also Read

Women's Premier League: Gujarat Giants SWOT analysis, schedule for WPL 2024

PKL 2023: Gujarat Giants full players list, price and live stream details

IPL 2024 auction: Will Lucknow's light purse be enough to get heavy squad?

WPL 2024 DC vs GG Highlights: Shafali, bowlers take Capitals to final

WPL 2024 GG vs UP Highlights: Deepti's 88 in vain as Giants stay alive

Israel should be allowed to nuke Gaza like Hiroshima, Nagasaki: US senator

Shipping is a dirty business, but cleaning it up is lucrative; here's why

India-Iran Chabahar port deal: US State Dept warns of potential sanctions

US calls on Iran to halt 'unprecedented' weapons' transfer to Houthis

Biden blocks a crypto mining firm from land ownership near military base

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :walmart storeWalmart in IndiaWalmartMulti brand retailmulti-brand retail giantsretailersUS companiesUS firms

First Published: May 14 2024 | 8:54 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story