'Ring of fire' solar eclipse on October 2: When and where to watch?

The annular solar eclipse will take place on October 2, 2024. The moon will pass in front of the sun during this astronomical event, forming a "ring of fire." Space.com reports that this year's eclipse will cover 93% of the sun and be visible for a significantly longer period of time–7 minutes and 25 seconds. On October 2, there will be a rare annular solar eclipse that can be seen in parts of the Southern Hemisphere. This eclipse will provide a stunning "ring of fire" image as the moon passes in front of the sun. The sun's outer edges will be visible throughout the eclipse, creating a brilliant ring around the moon.

On October 14, 2023, there was a previous annular solar eclipse, but visibility was limited to 4 minutes and 52 seconds in the United States, Mexico, and several other South and Central American countries.

What is a ring of fire solar eclipse?

NASA states that a ring of fire eclipse happens when the sun, moon, and earth are all in a straight line during a new moon. The annular eclipse occurs when the moon is farther from earth and appears smaller compared to the sun, giving rise to a “ring of fire” phenomena. A total eclipse, on the other hand, totally covers the sun.

While a total solar eclipse only happens once or twice a year, from two to five solar eclipses are seen from Earth each year. This phenomenon will not occur again until 2026 which will be seen in Greenland, Spain, and Iceland.

Solar eclipse 2024: Fastest and Slowest Moves of the Moon’s Shadow

The moon's shadow will move incredibly quickly, especially when it crosses the Pacific Ocean to arrive on Earth. The shadow will travel at a speed of around 5.31 million mph at first, and then climb to 6.25 million mph as it leaves Earth in the vicinity of South Georgia Island. Even though these statistics appear excessive, they are only symbolic because the shadow only momentarily touches Earth at those locations.

The speed becomes more relatable when the ring of fire rises barely beyond the horizon, though. When the eclipse starts, the shadow will move at 5,131 mph, but as it progresses, it will slow down to 8,893 mph.

Solar eclipse 2024: Where the Eclipse Slows Down?

When the moon's shadow travels at its slowest speed of 1,278 mph, it will be possible to see the ring of fire for the longest duration. This will occur northwest of Easter Island over a remote spot in the Pacific Ocean. The magnificent ring will be visible there for seven minutes and twenty-five seconds. The moon's shadow is practically striking to the Earth's surface, causing the slow movement, as the sun is almost overhead.

Southern Hemisphere watchers have a unique opportunity to witness this annular solar eclipse. Those who are fortunate enough to be in the proper spot will be able to see the beautiful "ring of fire" for a prolonged amount of time, even though the moon's shadow will travel at very high speeds. It serves as a reminder of the solar system's magnificent and complex motions.