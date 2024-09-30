P Diddy's arrest: Why your favourite Hollywood stars may be in trouble

Sean ‘P Diddy’ Combs, popularly known as P Diddy or just Diddy, is at the centre of a growing scandal that has led to his arrest on serious charges. On 16 September, Combs was apprehended in New York on accusations of sex trafficking and racketeering.

The US music mogul has since pleaded 'not guilty' to these allegations, which also include sex trafficking by force and coercion, as well as facilitating prostitution. As the case unfolds, attention is being drawn not only to Combs but also to the A-list celebrities who have long been part of his inner circle.

Investigation against Diddy

US federal authorities deepened their investigation into the Combs in March, with raids of his Los Angeles and Miami properties being broadcasted live. During this time, Combs himself was aboard his private jet. Since then, despite several accusations and lawsuits have been filed against him, many high-profile celebrities have been called out for remaining noticeably silent, sparking outrage on social media platforms.

Accusations and Diddy’s arrest

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs has faced several lawsuits, most of which allege severe misconduct, including sexual assault and abuse. The main allegations arise from multiple women, including his former partner, Cassie Ventura, and others, who have accused him of years of physical, emotional, and sexual abuse.

Combs’ arrest followed a series of allegations and lawsuits that began surfacing in late 2023, most notably from his former girlfriend, singer Cassandra Ventura (known as Cassie). She accused him of a range of serious offences, from sexual assault to orchestrating disturbing ‘freak-off’ events, where she was allegedly coerced into performing sexual acts. Ventura’s lawsuit, filed in November 2023, was settled out of court for an undisclosed sum, but the revelations have since spiralled into a wider criminal investigation. The charges against Combs are supported by claims that he used his influence, power, and wealth to manipulate, abuse, and coerce his victims.

Federal lawsuits against Diddy

Combs is facing several criminal lawsuits, with at least four significant cases recently making headlines. These lawsuits are centred around allegations of sexual assault, trafficking, and abusive behaviour. These are:

1. Cassie Ventura’s Lawsuit (November 2023): Cassie accused Diddy of physical and sexual abuse during their decade-long relationship, detailing instances of rape, forced drug use, and violent control. Her lawsuit was settled swiftly, with both parties releasing statements, but without an admission of wrongdoing by Diddy.

2. Adria English’s Lawsuit (July 2024): Adria English, a former porn star, filed a lawsuit accusing Diddy of sex trafficking and grooming her for sexual performances at his parties.

3. Derrick Lee Cardello-Smith’s Lawsuit (September 2024): A man named Cardello-Smith accused Diddy of drugging and raping him at a party in 1997. He won a $100 million default judgment against Diddy.

4. Dawn Richard’s Allegations (September 2024): Former singer Dawn Richard accused Diddy of verbal, physical, and sexual abuse during her time in his girl group Danity Kane. She claimed to have witnessed abuse towards others as well, including underage girls being exploited at his parties.

These lawsuits allege that Diddy engaged in racketeering, sex trafficking, and orchestrating elaborate sexual performances, referred to as ‘freak offs’, involving multiple people and often under the influence of drugs. The allegations also include physical assaults and controlling behaviour towards women.

Diddy denies all allegations

Diddy has consistently denied all accusations, with his legal team arguing that the relationships and activities were consensual. Following the settlement with Cassie, Diddy’s statement indicated a desire to move forward without admitting guilt.

Combs and his lawyers have also slandered some of the petitioners calling their accusations a ‘money grab’.

Why are Hollywood bigshots silent on Diddy?

Allegations against Diddy have led to widespread public outrage with netizens resharing old interview clips of the rapper, pointing out problematic statements made by him.



Lyrics from Eminem’s song Fuel, released in July album titled ‘The Death of Slim Shady’, have gained attention on social media, in what is believed to be scathing allegation against Combs, commonly referred to as P Diddy. The lyrics go: “I’m like a R-A-P-E-R. Got so many S-As (huh) / Wait, he didn’t just spell the word ‘rapper’ and leave out a P, did he?”

However, not all celebrities have been vocal on the matter, raising questions about those closest to Combs. Many Hollywood personalities attended his infamous parties, worked alongside him, or benefitted from his mentorship. Now, questions are being raised about how much they knew about the alleged activities and whether they too might face scrutiny.

P Diddy and Jay-Z

As the legal proceedings continue, the spotlight has also fallen on Combs’ relationship with Jay-Z, as the two are considered to be close friends. While Jay-Z has enjoyed a lostanding friendship and professional collaboration with Combs, his silence has been noticed by the public. Rapper 50 Cent has mocked both Combs and Jay-Z for their association, using social media to imply Jay-Z is distancing himself from the scandal.

P Diddy and Justin Bieber

Bieber, who rose to fame as a teenager, spent time with Combs early in his career. Media reports indicate that for a 2009 video, Bieber spent 48 hours with Combs, which raised questions about the nature of their relationship, though no illegal activity has been implied. Bieber was about 15 years old at the time. Bieber has not spoken publicly about Combs’ recent legal troubles.

P Diddy and Usher

Usher was sent to live with Combs in 1994, when he was around 15, to work on his debut album. Usher has described the experience as eye-opening, specifically mentioning being introduced to sexual activities in Combs’ home. Despite this, Usher has largely stayed quiet about the details of his time with Combs, although he once remarked that he wouldn't send his kids to live with him. Usher has not commented on Combs’ arrest or allegations.

P Diddy and Jennifer Lopez

Lopez dated Combs from 1999 to 2001, a period marked by a nightclub shooting in which both were involved. While Lopez has spoken positively about the lessons she learned from Combs, she confirmed infidelity during their relationship. Lopez has also remained silent on the recent allegations against Combs.

P Diddy and Ashton Kutcher

An interview clip of Ashton Kutcher from 2019 on the show ‘Hot Ones’ resurfaced where the actor hinted at secrets from Diddy’s parties. These parties have been linked to reports of drugs and nudity. Kutcher met Diddy in 2002 during MTV’s Punk’d and Making the Band. The two have shared a long friendship with Kuttcher being a regular attendant of Combs' events and even co-hosted the 2009 White Party.



Kutcher also recently faced backlash for defending his That '70s Show co-star Danny Masterson, who was convicted of rape last year. This led to him resigning from his tech company, Thorn, and has also led to concerns about his work in advocating for child trafficking victims.

P Diddy and Kid Cudi

Kid Cudi, who was reportedly involved in a brief relationship with Ventura, found himself a target of Combs’ wrath, with allegations emerging that Combs was behind an arson attack on Cudi’s car. This incident was confirmed by Cudi’s team.

Leonardo DiCaprio, Kim Kardashian, and Mariah Carey

Combs’ famous parties, particularly his ‘white parties’, have also been a point of focus, with many A-list celebrities, including Leonardo DiCaprio, Kim Kardashian, and Mariah Carey, attending over the years. While these events have resurfaced in the wake of his arrest, no criminal activity has been linked to them.

Celebrities like Meek Mill, who have been associated with Combs, have denied rumours and speculation about their relationships. Mill has notably dismissed allegations of any sexual involvement with Combs.

Are celebrities required to speak on public issues?

As celebrities increasingly vocal their opinions on various public and politician issues, the question of whether these public figures should comment has remained contentious. Critics argue that it is not their responsibility to speak on these issues and many celebrities have faced backlash for sharing their opinions on political matters such as Gaza. Meanwhile, others still feel that it is important for celebrities to take a stance on social issues, especially when it involves people in the media industry.

As the cases against Combs are ongoing, there may be legal implications involved.