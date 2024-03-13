Home / World News / Rio police release 17 hostages from a gunman on bus, two people wounded

Rio police release 17 hostages from a gunman on bus, two people wounded

The bus was parked at the Sao Cristovao terminal in the city center and was scheduled to head to the neighbouring state of Minas Gerais

People stand near police officers at the bus terminal station after a man hijacked a bus with passengers, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, March 12, 2024 | Photo: Reuters
AP
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 13 2024 | 6:53 AM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Brazilian police said Tuesday they released 17 hostages from a gunman that took over a crowded bus in Rio de Janeiro and wounded at least two people.

Rio police said in its social media channels that all hostages aboard a bus parked at one of the city's main terminals had been freed after a successful work of negotiation led by its elite squad.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The man's motive remains unclear, Police Col. Marco Andrade said in an interview on TV news channel Globo News. We have children and older people inside the bus, Andrade said, adding that very little was known at this stage.

The bus was parked at the Sao Cristovao terminal in the city center and was scheduled to head to the neighbouring state of Minas Gerais.

Police cars and ambulances could be seen waiting near the bus, while thousands of passengers were stranded waiting for information on scheduled travel.

People interviewed on TV said they heard several gunshots, causing panic inside the crowded terminal.

One wounded person was sent to a nearby hospital, police said.

Also Read

Brazil's Rio de Janeiro state confronts flood damage after rain kills 11

Gunman kills 14 at Prague University: What is known so far about the attack

INS Sumitra rescues fishermen from Somali pirate hijacking in Arabian sea

World Cup Qualifier: ARG beat BRA 1-0 after crowd violence delays start

Mario Zagallo, World Cup winning player, coach for Brazil, dies at age 92

India very important to us: New Zealand's Dy PM Peters on bilateral visit

Haiti preparing itself for new leadership; gangs want share in power

Prez Biden wins enough delegates to clinch 2024 Democratic nomination

Polish prez pushes Nato to ramp up spending, calls on US to fund Ukraine

Former Jaguars manager who stole $22 mn from team gets 78 months in prison

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :BrazilRio de Janeirohijack

First Published: Mar 13 2024 | 6:53 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story