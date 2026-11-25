Microsoft has launched an emergency internal drive called 'Code Red' to overhaul its engineering systems after a major outage disrupted its services for nearly 24 hours earlier this month, news agency Reuters reported.

The initiative marks the highest level of urgency for addressing weaknesses in Microsoft's engineering and operational practices. The outage affected cloud-based email service Exchange Online, Outlook , Teams, its Copilot AI assistant and other Microsoft 365 services.

What is Microsoft's 'Code Red' drive?

The Code Red programme will focus on five areas, including reducing system loads, separating traffic across geographic regions and introducing faster recovery mechanisms.

ALSO READ: Huawei convicted in US of aiding Iran, bank fraud and stealing tech secrets Microsoft aims to resolve worldwide service disruptions within one hour during future incidents. It also plans to deploy artificial intelligence (AI) agents to help engineers analyse system-health information and identify problems more quickly.

As part of the initiative, M365 Core President Jason Henderson will hold daily meetings with the Substrate leadership team, which oversees the engineering infrastructure supporting Microsoft 365. Weekly reviews will track progress on corrective measures.

What caused the Microsoft outage?

Between November 12 and 13, Teams, Outlook, Copilot and other Microsoft services went down because of an undetected Windows defect introduced in July, according to Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella.

In a memo to staff on Friday, Henderson described the disruption as the most customer-impacting incident in the history of Exchange Online, reported Reuters. He said that never before had so many customers been without email for such a long time.

"Code Red means that this is the highest priority work for our team," Henderson said. "Unfortunately, all the work we have done over the years was not sufficient to protect us on Thursday," he said, adding that he had conducted an extensive review of the broader organisational and structural issues that allowed the failures to occur.

In another memo earlier this month, reviewed by Reuters, Henderson said that "urgent patches to our M365 Core services" had taken too long to deploy worldwide.

"In a separate recent incident, an urgent production fix took five to six days to reach worldwide saturation. For our most urgent security issues, we need to get from detection to safe worldwide deployment in an hour. Needless to say, we aren't here yet," he wrote.

Engineers struggled to coordinate during outage

Speaking about the disruption, Amanda Silver, Microsoft's corporate vice president overseeing M365 Core and Work IQ, the company's workplace intelligence platform for AI agents, said in a separate memo that engineers had to work through a 'fog of war' as the outage unfolded, reported Reuters.

Despite deploying its top engineering personnel, responders exchanged more than 11,000 messages across 11 Teams chats. They also struggled to maintain a cohesive picture of their hypotheses and decisions because diagnostic data was scattered across fragmented internal tracking systems, Silver said.