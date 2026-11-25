Gold, Silver in focus: Tech analyst decodes charts of Gold, Silver ETFs
Drumil Vithlani, Senior Technical Research Analyst at Tiny Epic believes that Nippon India ETF Gold BeES and Nippon India Silver ETF remain in a multi-year uptrend despite the recent sell-off.
Rex Cano Mumbai
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Disclaimer: Views and outlook in this report belong to the brokerages and analysts cited. They do not reflect the views of Business Standard. Readers are advised to exercise discretion. Nippon India Gold ETF (GOLDBEES) and Nippon India SILVER ETF (SILVERBEES) have cracked up to 62 per cent from their record highs amid the recent crash in Gold and Silver prices. On the US Comex, Gold prices tanked up to 37.3 per cent from its summit, while Silver prices tumbled up to 66 per cent from its life-time high. Meanwhile, on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), GOLDBEES plunged 32.4 per cent from its high of ₹148.14 hit in January 2026, to a low of ₹100.11 in Wednesday's trade. SILVERBEES cracked 61.6 per cent to a low of ₹138.15 today as against its peak of ₹360. Drumil Vithlani, Senior Technical Research Analyst, Tiny Epic believes that Nippon India ETF Gold BeES and Nippon India Silver ETF remain in a multi-year uptrend despite the recent sell-off. "Nippon India ETF Gold BeES holds a broader multi-year uptrend, though the current trend is a downtrend making lower highs and lower lows near ₹100.66 with the Relative Strength Index (RSI) oversold around 28," says Vithlani.
As a trading strategy, the analyst sees immediate support for GOLDBEES at ₹95.54, and resistance at ₹104.97. "A break below ₹95.54 could see Gold ETF slide toward its next support near ₹90, whereas clearing ₹104.97 opens resistance toward ₹112. Technically, momentum remains weak, favouring cautious accumulation near support levels, says Vithlani. Nippon India Silver ETF quotes near ₹138.97, with RSI near 25 on the daily chart, flags the analyst.
Vithlani sees key support for SILVERBEES at ₹133.57, and resistance at ₹159.31. "A breakdown below ₹133.57 exposes next support around ₹125," he cautions.
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What's happening with Gold, Silver globally? Analysts at Kedia Stocks & Commodities Research flag that Gold and Silver prices remain pressured by hawkish comments from Federal Reserve officials and firm expectations of a 25-basis-point rate hike in December. "Fed officials Williams and Lisa Cook highlighted persistent inflation concerns and indicated that further monetary tightening may be necessary, strengthening expectations of higher interest rates. Markets are now awaiting US Personal Consumption Expenditures data for further direction on monetary policy," said the brokerage in a note. Kaveri More, Commodity Technical Analyst at Choice Broking says that Gold and Silver continued to exhibit bearish bias owing to strong US dollar as investors awaited key economic data ahead of the US Federal Reserve December meeting. "The US Dollar Index remained firm near 103.8 as investors awaited key economic data, including PCE inflation, GDP and jobless claims, amid expectations of a hawkish Federal Reserve stance and a possible rate hike," said More in a note. Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money attributes the recent sharp fall in Gold and Silver to a 95 per cent chance of a 25 basis points rate hike in December, as per CME FedWatch indicator. Technically, the analyst flags that Gold and Silver trade in oversold zone. "The Relative Strength Index (RSI) on the Silver daily chart is near 26 and deeply oversold and the Moving Average Convergence-Divergence (MACD) gap is widening, so the bounce potential is high but unconfirmed," explains Ponmudi. Adding to the pressure, CME increased margin requirements for gold futures from 5 per cent to 6 per cent and for silver futures from 8 per cent to 9 per cent, potentially raising trading costs and triggering further position adjustments, More added. Technically, Ponmudi sees immediate resistance for Gold around the $3,600-3,630 zone followed by $3,700-3,730. On the downside, the analyst expects support around $3,470-3,500, followed by $3,350-3,380 levels. In case of Silver, Ponmudi expects the bias to remain cautious as long as Silver quotes below $42. He cautions, that a decisive break below $40 could open the door to further downside toward $38.50.
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First Published: Nov 25 2026 | 11:28 AM IST