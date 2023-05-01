Home / World News / Royalty burden? King's coronation may tip UK economy into contraction in Q2

Forecasters warned that the additional day off on May 8 will help trigger a 0.7% slide in GDP in May and could tip the economy into a minor contraction in the second quarter

4 min read Last Updated : May 01 2023 | 10:48 PM IST
By Tom Rees

The extra bank holiday for King Charles III’s coronation is set to drag down what otherwise may be gathering momentum in the UK economy.
 
Forecasters warned that the additional day off on May 8 will help trigger a 0.7% slide in GDP in May and could tip the economy into a minor contraction in the second quarter.
It will be the second time in a year that royal events have weighed on growth, but analysis suggests the impact of those events is declining.

However, the extra bank holidays due to royal events appear to be having a smaller impact on the economy than in the past. A dropl in output is typically followed by a brisk recovery the month after.

“The UK’s experience with bank holidays last year suggests the extra days off had a more modest impact on activity compared to 2002, 2011 and 2012,” Hanson said. “We think that’s likely to be the case again this time round.” 
Monthly GDP fell 2.2% in June 2022, when there was the Golden Jubilee to celebrate Queen Elizabeth II’s 50 years on the throne. Output dropped 1.4% in June 2012, coinciding with the Diamond Jubilee. However, there were more modest falls of 0.7% in June 2022 during the Platinum Jubilee and 0.7% the following September for the funeral.

“Perhaps it’s because the closure of high-street retail is less consequential,” said Smith, pointing to online shopping and more stores staying open than in the past. “The impact from manufacturing has also fallen, and perhaps that’s linked to the way factories operate becoming more complex.”

First Published: May 01 2023 | 10:34 PM IST

