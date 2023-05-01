Home / World News / 'The godfather of AI' quits Google to freely speak of risks ahead

'I console myself with the normal excuse: If I hadn't done it, somebody else would have'

NYT Toronto
2 min read Last Updated : May 01 2023 | 10:26 PM IST
Geoffrey Hinton was an artificial intelligence pioneer. In 2012, Hinton and two of his graduate students at the University of Toronto created technology that became the intellectual foundation for the AI systems that the tech industry’s biggest companies believe is a key to their future.
On Monday, however, he officially joined a growing chorus of critics who say those companies are racing toward danger with their aggressive campaign to create products based on generative artificial intelligence, the technology that powers popular chatbots like ChatGPT.

Hinton said he has quit his job at Google, where he has worked for more than decade and became one of the most respected voices in the field, so he can freely speak out about the risks of AI. A part of him, he said, now regrets his life’s work.
“I console myself with the normal excuse: If I hadn’t done it, somebody else would have,”  Hinton said during an interview last week at his home in Toronto, a short walk from where he and his students made their breakthrough. “It is hard to see how you can prevent the bad actors from using it (AI) for bad things,” Hinton said.

©2023 The New York Times News Service

Topics :Artificial intelligenceGoogle

First Published: May 01 2023 | 10:26 PM IST

